Guy Fieri signs new deal with Food Network after 15 years on TV

The mayor of Flavortown isn’t giving up his post at the Food Network anytime soon.

Guy Fieri has signed a new three-year contract with the Food Network after 15 years on the network, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Monday.

The spiky-haired celebrity chef, perhaps best known as the host of "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives," cooked up a claim to fame for himself almost two decades ago when he won the second season of the "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006. Since then, he’s hosted a number of spin-off shows like his namesake "Guy’s Grocery Games."

"Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes," Food Network president Courtney White told the outlet. "He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership."

Fieri, who built a career celebrating small businesses and foodservice workers across the country, produced a documentary, "Restaurant Hustle 2020: All On The Line," that aired in December chronicling the challenges the industry faced during the COVID-19 pandemic amid shutdowns. Fieri also filmed remotely during the pandemic, highlighting restaurants as they heightened the focus on delivery and takeout.

"Food Network is my home and I’m stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family," Fieri said in a statement shared with the Reporter. "The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restauranteurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cookin’ up next."

It's unclear if the chef will be cooking up new shows for the Discovery-owned network. The Food Network did not disclose any details about possible new programming from Fieri.