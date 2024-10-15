Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive

Guy Fieri bonded with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger over cooking, says 'everybody agrees on food'

The Food Network star and Chicken Guy! founder was invited to Stallone's house by his friend and sports commentator, Jay Glazer

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Guy Fieri bonded with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger over cooking Video

Guy Fieri bonded with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger over cooking

Guy Fieri told Fox News Digital that he was invited to watch a sports fight at Sylvester Stallone's house and insisted he cook for the group, which included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jay Glazer and more.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Celebrity chef and Chicken Guy! founder Guy Fieri has a way of bonding with people over the food he creates.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Fieri explained that he was invited to watch a sports fight at Sylvester Stallone's house and insisted he cook for the group, which included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jay Glazer and Michael Strahan.

Prior to the day at Sly's house, Glazer, Fieri's friend, made it clear that there would be some "heavy hitters" in attendance, also known as A-list stars.

Guy Fieri, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Guy Fieri, left, bonded with Sylvester Stallone, right, and Arnold Schwarzenegger while cooking for them while watching a sports fight. (Getty Images)

GUY FIERI REVEALS WAKE-UP CALL AFTER BEING FALSELY ACCUSED OF DRUNK DRIVING IN FATAL ACCIDENT

"There's going to be a couple of heavy-hitters there. I'm like, great make it even more difficult, as if I don't already have Sly and Michael Strahan and Jay, you know who else is going to be there? So, you know Schwarzenegger is going to be there. Well, that was the big thing when I got to meet Al Pacino," Fieri said. 

"Cooking with these guys, and, you know, Sugar Ray Leonard was there, we're all sitting there talking about food, and we might not all agree on the same sports, agree on the same team, agree on the same politics or music. You know what? Everybody agrees on food," he continued. "So it's really the common denominator."

During the Food Network star's visit to Stallone's house, Fieri told Fox News Digital that he was mistaken by staff as the hired bartender for the day.

Sylvester Stallone looks off in the distance during a panel

Guy Fieri was mistaken as a hired bartender for Sylvester Stallone. (Getty Images)

Fieri explained the situation as "one of the funniest things ever" after he insisted he needed to cook for all the guys instead of allowing Stallone to order-in "sandwiches." Prior to getting busy in the kitchen, Fieri took a look at the kitchen and went behind the bar to gaze at Stallone's alcohol collection. 

WATCH: Guy Fieri bonded with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger over cooking

Guy Fieri bonded with Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger over cooking Video

"So, I'm standing behind the bar because I, as a restaurant owner, chef and past bartender, I go and look at what's in somebody's well," he began. "So, the girl walks in and says, ‘Hey, you know, lose the jacket.’ I thought she said, ‘Do you want me to take your jacket?’ And I'm like, 'No, I'm fine. I'm cold' and the greatest part, she was really super nice. She didn't have any idea."

Once she saw Fieri cooking in the kitchen, the woman who told him to take off his jacket understood she had made a mistake. Fieri noted that the woman asked him "not to tell Sly," but he had to. "I've got to tell. It's the funniest story in the world!" Fieri said.

"… We might not all agree on the same sports, agree on the same team, agree on the same politics or music. You know what? Everybody agrees on food."

— Guy Fieri

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Fieri also discussed his relationship with his two sons: Hunter, 28, and Ryder, 18. Fieri noted he only had one "rule" required of them.

"I want my kids to do what my kids want to do. I'm going to back them up. They just have to do something. That was the rule, but you're going to go somewhere," Fieri said. 

Guy Fieri with his son Ryder

Guy Fieri shares son Ryder Fieri, right, with his wife of nearly 30 years, Lori. ( Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Fieri and his wife of nearly 30 years, Lori, share their two sons. Fieri explained that he is making sure his youngest son eats well while he is in college.

"I want my kids to do what my kids want to do. I'm going to back them up. They just have to do something. That was the rule, but you're going to go somewhere."

— Guy Fieri

He explained that Ryder "only has a microwave" in his small space, so he tries to find ways to get his cooking down from Northern California to San Diego State University for his son to enjoy, specifically one of his family's favorite autumn dishes – chili.

"We do make a bunch of chili. We're trying to figure out how to get the chili down to a Ryder. Because that's what he's having his biggest problem with is food," Fieri explained. "He says, you know, ‘thanks for the meal program’, but so we're trying to figure out how to get it to him because he's only got a microwave in the dorm."

Since Fieri is a UNLV alum, he recognizes he has some rivalry with his youngest son. Despite the in-family rivalry, the celebrity chef went on to praise Ryder's university and is happy for his son.

Guy Fieri and Hunter Fieri

Guy Fieri also shares son Hunter Fieri, left, with his wife. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

"What a great school. They're super involved with their students," Fieri explained. "It's going to be a great time for him, and he really likes it."

Aside from making sure his son is eating well in college, Fieri recently opened a brand-new location for the Chicken Guy! in Hollywood with his business partner, kingpin of Planet Hollywood, Robert Earl.

WATCH: Guy Fieri talks about opening the 'Chicken Guy!'

Guy Fieri talks about opening the 'Chicken Guy!' Video

"We were talking, and he said, ‘You know, the future’ and this is years ago, 'The future's chicken' [and] says, ‘What kind of chicken can you make?’" Fieri began. And I said, ‘Well, I probably had more fried chicken than anybody.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 

"Never in a million years" did Fieri believe he would open a restaurant in Hollywood, let alone a location steps away from his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  

Guy Fieri at Chicken Guy

Guy Fieri recently opened a Chicken Guy! in Hollywood. (Chicken Guy!)

Guy Fieri serving burgers

Guy Fieri opened the first Chicken Guy! restaurant in 2018. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Due to Fieri's experience with traveling the country and trying different cuisines, he was confident that he could make "bomb fried chicken." He also created a variety of special sauces, exclusive to the Chicken Guy!

WATCH: Guy Fieri made John Travolta's daughter 'question' his cooking

Guy Fieri made John Travolta's daughter 'question' his cooking Video

Before bringing anything to his customers, Fieri uses his family as his "guinea pigs" to try and test out new menu items. Others have thoughts about his food as well.

John Travolta's vegetarian daughter, Ella, once questioned Fieri's cooking because she "could not believe" what she was eating did not include meat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

Guy Fieri at Chicken Guy!

Guy Fieri co-founded the Chicken Guy! in 2018. (Chicken Guy!)

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri's toughest food critic so far has been John Travolta's vegetarian daughter. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I made some vegetarian Bolognese and I literally had to go and show them all the ingredients because she's like, ‘There is no way this is not meat,'" Fieri explained of the time he cooked for Travolta and his daughter.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending