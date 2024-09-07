Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Guy Fieri spoke with late father through a medium: 'Goosebump city'

‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ host claims he spoke with his father through a medium 2 days after he died

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Food Network star Guy Fieris son Hunter shares what hes learned from his famous father

Food Network star Guy Fieris son Hunter shares what hes learned from his famous father

Food Network star Guy Fieri and his son Hunter spoke with Fox News Digital at the Fanatics party ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, and explained what its like having the restaurateur as a father.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri sought spiritual advice to help grieve over his late father’s death.

During an emotional interview, Fieri, 56, opened up about how difficult it was to cope with the loss of his father Jim after he died at the age of 81. 

"It screwed me up... a few days of, ‘I don't want to talk to anybody. I don't want to see anybody, just leave me alone,’" he said during an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

Guy Fieri

"Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host claims he spoke with his dad 2 days after he died through a medium (Getty Images)

The Food Network star continued to explain how his friend was "ironically" a spiritual medium. Fieri said he didn’t know this friend "really well" but knew her enough that she found the celebrity chef in a dire time of need. 

Fieri recalled the conversation with the medium as she said, "Your dad is blowing me up… Your dad is all over me about you. He just wants you to know…"

The American restauranteur pointed out that the medium "starts depicting to me things that nobody in the world would know what’s going on."

"It is goosebump city what I’m telling you," Fieri remarked.

Guy Fieri laughing

Guy Fieri opened up about how difficult it was to cope with the loss of his father, Jim.  (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

He further explained that the medium said spiritual communications normally take several days, but Fieri’s dad, Jim, reached out just two days after his death. 

"She goes, ‘And they don't come to me like this. It's usually like five or six days.’ This was like day two," Fieri claimed. "She said, ‘He's really hell-bent at getting in touch with you.’ So that helped."

After the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star sought advice from the medium, he had a different outlook on funeral arrangements for his late father. 

"She's not full of s---. I mean, I trust Karen quite a bit. All the things that I said I wouldn't do -- I wasn't going to go for the cremation part and take him there. I wasn't going to go do that. I was just, ‘I don't want any part of this.’"

Guy Fieri serving burgers

After the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star sought advice from the medium, he had a different outlook on funeral arrangements for his late father.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

"Something changed, took a whole different thing… it was the weirdest…  I surprised myself about how I handled it," he added.

"And not that I didn't bawl my eyes out, and not that I don't have my regret, not all that. It was just a different thing."

After his father’s death, Fieri shared he grew "10 times" closer to his mother. 

Guy Fieri family

Guy Fieri and family attend a ceremony honoring Guy Fieri with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, 2019. (Getty Images)

Fieri’s mother, Penny, was married to his father, Jim, for more than 50 years. 

In 2011, the family also lost Morgan, Fieri’s sister, after she died from metastatic melanoma.

