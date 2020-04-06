Rob Gronkowski becomes the WWE 24/7 champion at Wrestlemania 36

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski added another championship to his collection on Sunday night as he became the WWE’s 24/7 champion.

Gronkowski won the belt after leaping onto a pile of opponents from a balcony outside the ring area and pinning Mojo Rowley.

Under WWE rules, the champion must defend the 24/7 belt at all times as the hardware can be taken by anyone at any point, anywhere, so long as a WWE referee is present. Gronkowski, in an odd-looking suit, was able to capitalize on unsuspecting wrestlers and take the title from Rowley.

Gronkowski signed a WWE contract in mid-March, nearly a year after he retired from the NFL. Gronkowski played nine seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls with them before announcing his retirement following the 2018 season.

He becomes the second player from a major Boston sports team to take home the title in the past year. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter held the belt very, very briefly at Madison Square Garden after taking it from R Truth. Just minutes after Kanter won it, Truth took back the belt.