‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo won't let her daughter watch the show for a specific reason

"Grey’s Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo isn’t ready for her youngest daughter to watch her long-running medical drama thanks to its famously racy scenes.

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week, Pompeo said, "My 15-year-old has seen it. And now my 10-year-old wants to see it, which, she’s not ready, but a lot of kids in her class have seen it."

"I don’t want my daughter to see me in my underwear on television just yet, but all her classmates have," adding with a laugh, "That makes for great conversation at pick up."

She also said, "No judgement, on other parents" who do let their kids watch the show.

Pompeo shares three children with her husband, Chris Ivery, daughters Stella and Sienna, and son, Christopher.

"[Hollywood] is a super weird place in that way, but also a really incredible place at the same time because these kids look all around them and they see a bunch of people whose dreams came true. And they believe that their dreams, too, can come true," the actress said after Kimmel noted his son’s little league coach at one time was "Malcolm in the Middle" star Bryan Cranston.

"Grey’s Anatomy" premiered on ABC in 2005, and Pompeo stepped back from the show in 2022 during season 19. Her titular character, Meredith Grey, still narrates episodes, and Pompeo serves as an executive producer.

When it comes to the long-running series, Pompeo admits she doesn’t get emotional watching old episodes "because I don’t remember half of it."

"I’m just like, when did that happen?" she said with a laugh.

In 2023, in an interview with her "Grey’s" co-star Katherine Heigl for Variety, Pompeo noted that the cast poured themselves into the show, leading audiences to really connect with it.

"One of the reasons why the show has impacted people so much is because we were so emotional. We were able to generate so much emotion. And that always results in amazing performances. Whether actors are torturing themselves or we’re torturing each other, the result is good, and the writers know that," she said.