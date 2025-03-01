Expand / Collapse search
'Grey's Anatomy' star Kate Walsh shares 'very subtle' warning signs ahead of brain tumor diagnosis

In 2015, Walsh underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor that was the size of a lemon

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Kate Walsh on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' and Ellen Pompeo's exit from the beloved show Video

Kate Walsh on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' and Ellen Pompeo's exit from the beloved show

Kate Walsh talks to Fox News Digital about why she returned to 'Grey's Anatomy' and Ellen Pompeo's departure from the medical drama.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Kate Walsh is opening up about a health scare she faced years ago. 

During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 57-year-old actress recalled being diagnosed with a noncancerous brain tumor in 2015 and shared how the experience changed her approach to health.

"Thankfully, it turned out to be benign, so I was very, very fortunate," Walsh said. 

kate walsh in 2025/kate walsh in grey's anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" star Kate Walsh recalled experiencing "very subtle" symptoms before she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor in 2015. (Getty)

The "Private Practice" alum explained she noticed "very subtle" warning signs ahead of her diagnosis.

KATE WALSH ON THE END OF ‘GREY’S ANATOMY' AND WHY IT'S SO HARD TO TELL A JOKE IN MODERN CULTURE

"It was like, 'Hey, I'm really tired,'" Walsh recalled. "And then it's like, ‘Oh, the right side of my body is dipping.’"

Walsh told Clarkson she was uncertain if she had a health problem at the time, since people around her were initially dismissive of her concerns. 

"They're like, 'Oh, you're off.' I'm like, 'No,'" she said. "And then, walking the dog, I'm like, 'It must be a little bit of a windy street.’

"It was just sort of very subtle and then very kind of, 'Oh it's ADD. I can't really focus. Oh, I've been scrolling too much.' That kind of stuff."

kate walsh with patrick dempsey in grey's anatomy

The actress remembered that the right side of her body was "sort of dipping." (Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Walsh continued to worry about her symptoms and decided to seek medical attention. 

Looking back, the California native shared that she learned a valuable lesson from the experience. 

"I know how important it is to advocate for one's own health because people were like, 'You're just depressed.' It was right after [my TV show] 'Bad Judge' got canceled,'" Walsh recalled.

"Your show got canceled. You're just depressed,'" she remembered people telling her. "I'm like, 'No, something's off.'"

kate walsh smiling on red carpet

Walsh first revealed her health scare in 2017. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Walsh first revealed her brain tumor diagnosis in a September 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. 

The "Emily in Paris" actress told the outlet she had physical and cognitive problems before doctors discovered a tumor in her brain the size of a small lemon. Walsh told the outlet she initially believed her symptoms were due to menopause, noting "there are a lot of the same markers."

"I know how important it is to advocate for one's own health because people were like, 'You're just depressed.'"

— Kate Walsh

"I really pushed to see a neurologist. I just had an instinct," she recalled. "I had to really advocate because they don’t hand out MRIs so easily. But I got an MRI and, thank God I did, because it turned out I had a very sizable brain tumor in my left frontal lobe."

Kate Walsjh in a white lab coat and navy dress as Addison Montgomery on "Grey's Anatomy" in season 19

Walsh underwent surgery, and doctors determined her tumor was benign. (Liliane Lathan/ABC)

Walsh told the outlet she was stunned after receiving her diagnosis.  

"I just left my body," she said. "My assistant had driven me there, and I had to go get him so that he could take notes because I was gone. It was never anything I would have imagined."

Three days later, Walsh had surgery to remove the growth, and it was later determined to be a benign meningioma. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, meningiomas are "brain tumors that start in the membranes around the brain and spinal cord" and they are the most common type of benign brain tumors.

kate walsh on kelly clarkson's show

Walsh said the experience taught her the importance of advocating for her health. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

While appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Walsh shared that she has a family history of cancer. Her father died due to complications from lung cancer, and her mother was a breast cancer survivor. 

The actress emphasized the importance of early detection and screening but acknowledged that it can be difficult for people to speak out about their health concerns.

"It's a hard thing when you have everybody looking at you going, 'Hmm, I think you're just this or that. You're tired.'"

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

