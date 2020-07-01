Country music star Granger Smith hopes to educate parents about accidental drownings after son's death

Country music singer Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, tragically lost their 3-year-old son, River, a year ago.

The toddler accidentally drowned in the pool at the family's home in Texas with Granger only steps away. Since the tragedy, the couple has been educating themselves about drowning accidents and realized it isn't talked about enough.

They learned that drowning in young children is called the "silent killer" since most kids slip in without making much noise at all.

"It's not like the movies," Granger explained to People. "To comprehend that you could lose someone to drowning 20 feet from you doesn't make any sense unless you know how that process works and that it's so silent. There isn't splashing or gurgling or kicking. There wasn't even a splash going in."

The musician believes his son was in the water less than two minutes and that two key safety features could have prevented the accident: a second lock on the fence and an alarm that sounds when someone enters the pool.

Granger previously told Fox Nation that he and his wife will never be the same after River's death, but they are determined to continue living their lives.

"Through losing my son, I've become a better man," he said. "This is where we are today. This is where life has brought us to today and we have to make the best of that."

On June 11, Amber posted an image of her son's coffin on Instagram, along with a message about the family's recovery.

"Today marks a new day, new adventures for the Smith family," she wrote, "I will continue to fight, continue to trust and continue to grow. We miss you so much Riv. We love you. We can do this."

The couple is also parents to son Lincoln, 5, and daughter London, 7.

Fox News' Matt London contributed to this report.