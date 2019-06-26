Granger Smith and wife Amber donate more than $200,000 to hospital that treated their son before his death

Country singer Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, made a massive donation to the hospital where their 3-year-old son, River, was treated shortly before his tragic death.

A little more than two weeks ago, the family shared the tragic news that River had died at their Texas home in an accidental drowning incident. The “Backroad Song” singer thanked first responders and River’s doctors while announcing the sad news on Instagram in early June.

River was treated at Dell Children’s Medical Center before he died. People reports Granger, 39, and Amber, 37, presented a check to the organization for $218,791 in honor of River and the work doctors did to comfort them throughout the tragic ordeal.

“You guys gave us a gift during our time here,” Smith said at the presentation (via Fox 7). “You guys gave us a feeling that we were very special and that our son was very special.”

Amber added: “You guys made us so comfortable and… I pray that nobody else ever has to go through what we’ve gone through, but if they do, I hope they come here.”

She also noted that the check, which Fox 7 notes included funds from T-shirt sales in River’s honor, was “just the beginning.”

“Our son was getting the best care,” Granger concluded to the crowd of employees. “I thank God every day that there’s people like you.”

The couple announced news of River’s death on Instagram shortly after he died in a lengthy note that made sure to note the doctors' efforts.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Smith wrote at the time. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

Despite the tragedy, they posted a YouTube video in which they announced that Smith will be going on tour with Amber and their other two children traveling along for the ride.