Grammys' jaw-dropping red carpet looks, from Lady Gaga as David Bowie to CeeLo Green's all-gold outfit

One of the music industry's biggest nights of the year will soon be upon us: The 61st annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to performances from well-known — Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Cardi B, among others, are slated to perform this year — the Grammys is also known for featuring head-turning styles and outfits.

Ahead of the show on Sunday, here are some of the most jaw-dropping looks from the Grammys' red carpet in recent years.

Jennifer Lopez in 2000

In what is possibly one of the most iconic Grammys look, singer Jennifer Lopez rocked a green, semi-sheer, navel-grazing Versace frock.

The dress was reportedly so popular at the time it was said to lead to the creation of Google Images, Harpers Bazaar reported. The dress was first sported on the runway by model Amber Valetta in 1999 for the spring-summer 2000 collection. Donatella Versace also wore it at New York's Met Gala in 1999 alongside actor Matt Dillon.

Lady Gaga in 2010

Singer Lady Gaga wore an "out of this world" look at the 2010 awards, an astrology-inspired dress by Armani Prive, according to Glamour.

Nicki Minaj in 2011

Rapper Nicki Minaj was hard to miss at the 2011 Grammy Awards when she arrived in a Cheetah print Givenchy Haute Couture bubble dress, according to Billboard. The dress was reportedly featured in the high-end designer's 2007 show.

Katy Perry in 2011

Katy Perry wore an angelic-looking Giorgio Armani dress on the red carpet at the 2011 Grammy Awards. The dress, which the singer and songwriter paired with a set of angel wings, was one of three dresses she wore during the event, according to British Vogue.

Fergie in 2012

"London Bridge" singer Fergie wore a see-through orange lace couture gown by the French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier at the 2012 Grammy Awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Nicki Minaj in 2012

Nicki Minaj also made headlines in 2012 when she wore a red cape-like outfit at the Grammys in 2012. The black-beaded "Little Red Riding Hood"-like outfit was made by Versace, according to the Huffington Post. Minaj also walked to the red carpet at the event accompanied by a man dressed in a Pope costume.

Rihanna in 2015

Rihanna appeared to channel her inner princess at the 2015 Grammy Awards, wearing a strapless pink Giambattista Valli gown.

Joy Villa in 2015

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa wore a dress made out of orange construction snow fencing at the Grammys in 2015. The barely-there dress was designed by Andre Soriano, the Huffington Post reported at the time. Villa wore only nipple tape and a nude thong under the garment, which she said was "quite comfortable."

"It’s quite comfortable, believe it or not,” she told the publication. "I hope I end up on both (best and worst dressed) lists."

"If people love it or hate it, it doesn’t matter to me," she continued.

Lady Gaga in 2016

Lady Gaga's outfit at the 2016 Grammy Awards was inspired by the late David Bowie, specifically his "Ziggy Stardust" alter ego, Racked reported at the time. The singer rocked an all-blue coat-dress designed by Marc Jacobs, while the detailed sequin embroidery on the dress was done by the famous French couture embroiderer Maison Lesage, according to Nylon.

CeeLo Green in 2017

Singer-songwriter CeeLo Green turned heads — and quickly became a viral sensation — after he arrived at the 2017 Grammy Awards dressed in gold from head to toe. At the time, Green was said to be promoting his new persona called "Gnarly Davidson."

