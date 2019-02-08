Lady Gaga's wildest Grammy Awards moments

Lady Gaga knows how to make an entrance at the Grammys — just look at her "eggcellent" red carpet debut in 2011 if you need proof.

The singer-songwriter has often turned heads during the award ceremony with both her performances and her attire, and this year will likely be no different.

The Oscar-nominated "A Star is Born" actress is up for five awards, including Record of the Year, at this year's show. She's also expected to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, possibly singing her hit song "Shallow" from the popular film directed by Bradley Cooper.

GRAMMY AWARDS SHOCKERS, FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ'S NAVEL-GRAZING GREEN DRESS TO LADY GAGA'S EGG POD

Throughout her career, Lady Gaga has received a whopping 24 Grammy nominations and has won a total of six times. This year, she could nearly double that number.

Here's a look back at some of Lady Gaga's wildest moments at the big music event over the years.

Egg pod squad

Some called Lady Gaga's entrance onto the 2011 Grammy Awards red carpet a bit "egg-centric."

The then "Fame Monster" star arrived inside an opaque egg pod surrounded by a half-naked entourage donning nude attire. The singer called it a "creative experience," revealing to Ryan Seacrest that she was actually in the piece of art for roughly 72 hours.

"It was time for me to really prepare and think about the meaning of the song and get prepared for the performance. I really wanted to be born on stage," she said on KIIS-FM, according to Hollywood Reporter. "The creative vessel was helpful for me to stay focused. We had it backstage so that I was able to really stay in this sort of creative, embryonic incubation.”

At the time, the "Born This Way" star's artistic expression got mixed reviews — but at least one fashionista applauded it.

"You didn't even have to see her or what she wearing because she stirred such chaos and mystery, it was genius," said AP fashion expert Natalie Rotman told Fox News at the time. "She deserved the attention [on the carpet]. Let's face it; she is the biggest star here in 2011."

Shoulder implants

Once Lady Gaga "hatched' out of her egg in 2011, she shocked fans with her noticeably pointy shoulders.

The star debuted what many believed to be shoulder implants during her performance of "Born This Way" at the award show. Two horns also poked out of her forehead.

“Of course if prosthetics are needed for medical reasons, you have to go through surgery – but for entertainment, special effects makeup artists can just about anything look incredibly real,” the Style Network’s Sydne Summer explained to Fox News in 2011. “Makeup artists can make just about anything (including shoulder horns!) look incredibly real.”

LADY GAGA'S HORNY SHOULDERS: PROBABLY NOT 'BORN THAT WAY'

Summer said Lady Gaga set the bar high during her "strange" appearances at the 2011 Grammys.

"Yes, the horns and Hussein Chalyan egg was weird,” Summer said “But it actually wasn't as shocking as I expected. The most shocking thing I think Gaga could have done was combine her Best Pop Album Grammys with a drop dead gorgeous 'best dressed' look.”

Out of this world outfit

Lady Gaga rocked an "out of this world" outfit at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

The dress was designed by Giorgio Armani and was the first outfit she showcased that night, according to the New York Post.

Planting one

Lady Gaga isn't afraid to plant one on her pal Paul McCartney.

The singer skipped the Grammys red carpet in 2012 and later shocked the crowd with a "dominatrix"-type outfit, complete with a fishnet veil.

This isn't the first time Lady Gaga has been spotted smooching the Beatle. In 2015, she was caught on camera giving him a quick peck during a commercial break.

Fox News' Hollie McKay contributed to this report.