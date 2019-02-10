Grammys cut off Drake's acceptance speech before rapper finishes after he reportedly declined to perform

We may never know what Drake said during his acceptance speech after winning best rap song for "God's Plan."

In the middle of the rapper's speech, he was cut off as the cameras zoomed out and cut to a commercial break.

The timing was strange as Drake was telling the room of musicians that winning awards isn't necessary if you have real fans attending your concerts and singing your songs.

"You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. Look, if there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promise you. You already won," he said at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Drake, who rarely attends awards shows, had also reportedly told Grammy producers he would not perform at the show.

Rap has endured a longtime losing streak at the Grammys. The last time a rapper won album of the year was in 2004, with Outkast. Only a handful of rappers have won best new artist.

Drake has a chance to become the first rapper to win record of the year later in the show. Childish Gambino made history when his track "This is America" became the first rap-based song to win song of the year. Gambino has won three awards so far, including best music video and best rap/sung performance.

Drake wasn't the only winner to get cut off during their acceptance speech. Best new artist winner Dua Lipa was also cut off after her speech went on through the walk-off music.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.