Govt Goes After Navy SEAL Who Wrote Book About Bin Laden Raid

The federal government wants to seize all royalties made from the publication No Easy Day, Mark Owen’s memoir about the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

Mark Owen, whose real name is Matt Bissonnette, is a former Navy SEAL who participated in the mission. He published his memoir in September 2012, less than a year and a half after the raid. It quickly topped the best-seller lists–and provoked the ire of Pentagon officials.

“The department continues to assert forcefully that Mark Owen breached his legal obligations by publishing the book without pre-publication review and clearance,” one Pentagon spokesman said. “Settlement negotiations continue with an intent to pursue litigation if talks break down.”

