'GoT' creator's wife, actress Amanda Peet, says she didn't understand finale backlash: 'I loved it'

The "Game of Thrones" finale drew quite a bit of heat from viewers, but it has at least one big fan in actress Amanda Peet.

Peet, 48, has been married to "GoT" co-creator David Benioff since 2006, and she threw her husband some support during a recent virtual chat with Andy Cohen for "Watch What Happens Live."

When asked what she thought of the finale, Peet pointed across the room and said: "I mean, [Benioff]'s right there."

"I had read it and I loved it when I read it and I continue to stand by it," she explained. "I just feel like maybe some people didn't want to say goodbye, I don't know. Look, maybe I'm just too close to it."

Furthermore, she added: "But I didn't understand the blowback. For God's sake, people, it's a television show!"

The final season of "GoT" finished airing just over a year ago and left many fans with complaints of an unsatisfying ending, leading to some even creating an online petition for rewrites.

Since then, a handful of individuals involved with the show have spoken out against the backlash, including Carice van Houten, the actress behind Melisandre.

"The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good," the 43-year-old actress said, noting that fans' high expectations and the following disdain for the season felt somewhat unfair.

"So it feels a bit ungrateful," said van Houten. "You've had such great times and then yeah, you're going to be disappointed because it's not going to go exactly how you anticipated."

Despite flack from fans, the final season of the show broke the record for the most Emmy nominations in a single year, winning several, including outstanding drama series.