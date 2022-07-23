Gospel singer Kim Burrell faces backlash over 'broke' and 'ugly' church comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has gone viral after her sermon called churchgoers "broke" and "ugly."

Burrell, who has worked with Pharell Williams, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z and Frank Ocean, was filmed giving a sermon at Kingdom City Church where she made the comments.

Burrell praised attendees for "walking in faith" by not wearing masks or getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, she reportedly shared an apology video on Instagram which has now been deleted.

The viral clip shows Burrell calling the churchgoers "broke" and asking personal questions about their living conditions and utility bills.

"Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin's name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?" Burrell said while laughing. "You understand. It's not about status or material things. It's just about choices."

She segues into the Covid-19 vaccination and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

"We're at church… those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine," said Burrell.

"Hopefully we'll get a chance to meet each other when y'all invite me to come to your church. I'm not as expensive as I seem! I don't know, maybe you got a little left from your PPP loan. Prayer, Praise and Power, you understand. Amen."

Later in the clip, Burrell is seen applauding the church founder, Brian Carn, for telling "the type of truth that makes most people uncomfortable." She then started to make comments on the churchgoers' appearances.

"Who likes to be told you're just ugly? No one likes to be told that," Burrell said. "Most don't get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves… I haven't chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here's to you."

"I have a great personality," she added.

Burrell reportedly posted an apology video on Instagram which appears to have been deleted.

Social media was not fond of Burrell’s sermon and several people took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "Kim Burrell has always been a bad look for Christians. She doesn't use her platform well or in an uplifting matter," one user wrote.

Another user added, "Kim Burrell has BEEN problematic. People are arguing semantics about this most recent clip and trying to decipher what she actually meant, but it doesn’t matter. Her reputation precedes her."

In 2017, Burrell's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was canceled after she made ant-gay comments during a sermon.