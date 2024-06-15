Gordon Ramsay 'lucky' to be alive following serious bicycle accident

Gordon Ramsay was involved in a bicycle accident this week that left him hospitalized.

The 57-year-old chef and TV host shared the news Saturday on Instagram, explaining what happened and urging followers to always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

"Hi guys, it's Gordon, and I'd like to share a very important message with you all," he began in a video message. "You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Isle of Mann, etc., but this week unfortunately I had a really bad accident."

His hands visibly shook as he continued, saying, "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. From those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors and nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week, they were amazing, but honestly, you've got to wear a helmet."

Ramsay called helmets "crucial," and reiterated, "I'm lucky to be standing here."

"I'm in pain, it's been a brutal week, and I'm sort of getting through it," he said as he lifted his shirt, showing a massive bruise covering half his torso.

The "Kitchen Nightmares" host also shared a before and after photo — the "before" photo showed him in a cycling outfit, standing with his bike and wearing a helmet and sunglasses.

In the "after" photo, only his shirt and helmet could be seen, both appearing thoroughly destroyed.

For the caption of his post, Ramsay wrote, "This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato."

He continued, "I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx."

A rep for Ramsay did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Former "MasterChef" contestant Nick DiGiovanni commented on his post, writing, "Wow - that's really scary. Glad you're okay."

Gabrielle Chappel, a contestant from "Next Level Chef," commented, "Wishing you a speedy recovery chef, that’s a serious bruise I literally gasped! Grateful you’re on the mend."