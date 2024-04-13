Gordon Ramsay’s pub taken over by brazen squatters who threaten legal action if evicted

"Get out!"

A group of "professional squatters" have taken over a London pub owned by celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay and are brazenly threatening legal action against anyone who tries to kick them out, according to a report.

At least six freeloaders broke into Ramsay’s York and Albany hotel and gastropub, which is for sale for $16.1 million, boarded up the windows, locked the door with kitchen utensils and glued the locks.

The chef is trying to sign over the building in a multi-million-dollar deal, The Sun reports. Ramsay stars in the "Hell's Kitchen, The American Dream" reality show and Next Level Chef on Fox.

Shocking photographs show the squatters holed up in the trendy pub, one of whom can be seen barefoot and sprawled across on a black leather sofa.

Another slipper-wearing occupier was scrolling his smartphone with tobacco, empty water bottles and wine glasses on the floor around him. A blue sleeping bag was dumped on another sofa while a pair of crutches were also visible.

The squatters also slapped up a "legal warning" sign on the front door defending their takeover and cautioned against any eviction attempts, The Sun reports.

The invaders say they have a right to be there, since it is not a residential building.

The occupation of a person’s non-residential property without their permission is not itself a crime in the U.K., though police can take action if crimes are subsequently committed, including damaging the property or stealing from it, according to Wales Online.

"Take notice that we occupy this property and at all times there is at least one person in occupation," the notice reads, according to The Sun.

"Any entry or attempt to enter into these premises without our permission is therefore a criminal offense as any one of us who is in physical possession is opposed to such entry without our permission . . . if you attempt to enter by violence or by threatening violence, we will prosecute you."

The notice goes on to say that a violation could result in six months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $6,200.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ramsay for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

"That if you want to get us out you will have to issue a claim for possession in the County Court or in the High Court," the notice, which was signed by "the occupiers," reads.

Ramsay, a world-renowned chef known for his fiery temper and profanity-laced outbursts, called the police on Wednesday and is trying to secure an eviction notice, The Sun reports.

"It’s an absolute nightmare scenario for poor Gordon," a source told The Sun.

"The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalizing a new lease, and during this handover period, a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV, and got themselves in. They’ve now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home."

One shabby-looking squatter refused to speak to the publication when he was confronted outside. He had two black eyes with a cut above one and was wearing a blue hoodie, a knee compression bandage and sliders.

He then began recording and hiding around the back of the building.

The building was purchased in 2017 by film director Gary Love, who subsequently leased the property to Ramsay on a 25-year term with an annual rent of $330,000.

Ramsay also features on Fox shows Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars and MasterChef.