10 Father's Day gifts for the dad who loves to cook (and eat)

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your dad's love of food. Whether he is the gourmet type who prefers to taste test or the chef de cuisine who prefers to cook or grill his feasts – we've gathered ten picks to compliment your foodie dad. Find food-related presents, cooking tools and appliances that can help him elevate his kitchen game.

If the dad in you life isn't into cooking we also have Father's Day gift ideas for the dad who has everything as well as gifts for dads who are into fitness and the gym.

He may have a cutting board, but is it personalized? The Grill Personalized Hardwood Cutting Board, on sale for less than $45 at Personalization Mall, will make an impressive addition to his grilled feasts. These environmentally sustainable cutting boards are created from reclaimed North American hardwood carefully selected for quality and purchased from mills nationwide. This cutting board, on sale for under $45 on Amazon, is handcrafted from your choice of Maple, Cherry, or Walnut wood.

Add wine to this Father's Day Small Cheese & Charcuterie Board, available for less than $140 at Boarderie, for instant foodie fun. The board arrives fully arranged and ready to eat; no cutting or arranging is required! It includes 18 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and olives. A box of rosemary and olive oil crackers is also arranged on an acacia wood serving board. A bamboo cutlery kit for serving is included. Walmart has this igourmet California Classics - Gourmet Gift Basket filled with artisan cheeses, meats, and chocolates from California on sale for around $140.

If Dad enjoys quality steaks, he will appreciate the Steak Lover's Box, $175 at ButcherBox. The box features 10 of America's favorite steaks: two ribeyes, two filet mignons, two NY strips, and four top sirloins. All of the steaks are 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, pasture-raised, and humanely raised. This Taste of Chicago box, on sale for under $160 at Chicago Steak Company, includes steaks, chicken, pork chops, and burgers.

If he grills meat, he'll need this Thermapen ONE, available for less than $110 at ThermoWorks. This isn't just any meat thermometer; the Themapen ONE delivers the most accurate temperature reading in one solitary second. You can also buy it at Scheels.

Never underestimate the power of a good chef's knife to transform your foodie Dad's culinary experience. Chef's knives are versatile and can be used for anything from chopping to cutting. This Mac Professional Hollow Edge Chef's Knife, 8-inch, selling for less than $145 at Walmart, is well made and balanced. The blade allows this knife to cut, slice easily, and dice almost any food. The hollow edges help the knife to glide through sticky foods such as potatoes, apples, and summer squash. You can also buy it on Amazon.

Making pasta at home will be transformed when he unboxes the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker, on sale for less than $280 at Amazon. This automatic pasta maker just requires the pouring in of ingredients—press the start button, and the machine does the rest. With six different pasta shape options, including spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, lasagna/dumplings, angel hair, and thick spaghetti/ramen, he will be spoiled for choice. You can also purchase it on Sur La Table.

He'll perfect his homemade pizza game with this Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven, available at Amazon for less than $600. This oven is ready to use straight out of the box and cooks pizzas at record speeds. You can also buy it at Ooni.

He can breathe new life into knives he already owns with a quality knife sharpener. The Chef's Choice Electric Knife Sharpener, on sale for less than $170 at Amazon, uses diamond abrasives, the hardest natural substance on earth, to sharpen faster and create an ultra-sharp, longer-lasting edge.

He'll slay weekend breakfasts with this Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle, on sale for under $152 at Amazon. This griddle features a large cooking surface, high sides, and a lid. The diamond-cut, dimpled ceramic cooking surface has a titanium-enhanced nonstick coating for easy release and cleanup. You can also buy it at King Arthur Baking.

Dad will enjoy making ice cream with the Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream, & Sorbet Maker, on sale for less than $70 at Amazon. This inexpensive, easy-to-use ice cream maker features a patent-pending mixing paddle and can make frozen treats in 20 minutes or less. You can buy it directly through Cuisinart.