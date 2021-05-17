Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

Gordon Ramay to star in new competition series, ‘Next Level Chef,’ for Fox

The series will see competitors cooks on a multi-level kitchen arena

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 16Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Gordon Ramsay is once again heading to the kitchen – and television.

The famed chef is cooking up a brand-new television show for Fox called "Next Level Chef."

The competition series will also feature Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo.

"Next Level Chef" will take place on a multi-level culinary area according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each floor will be stocked with ingredients and equipment different than the others.

GORDON RAMSAY'S LINE OF HARD SELTZERS ARE ADVERTISED AS PROFANELY AS ONE MIGHT EXPECT

"This is the next evolution in cooking competitions," said Ramsay. "It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it."

Gordon Ramsay will serve as a judge and mentor on ‘Next Level Chef’ for Fox. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay will serve as a judge and mentor on ‘Next Level Chef’ for Fox. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Social media stars, home cooks, restaurant and food truck owners will be among the competitors.

Ramsay, 54, Arrington, 39, and D’Acampo, 44, will serve as judges and mentors, the outlet reports. They’ll each recruit a group of chefs and work to help them succeed, with the winner walking away with $250,000.

"Next Level Chef’ is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay," said Fox’s alternative entertainment and specials president Rob Wade in a statement obtained by THR.

GORDON RAMSAY'S NEW RESTAURANT WILL HAVE $106 BURGER – AND THE FRIES COST EXTRA

He added: "We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series."

Ramsay has become known not only for his fine-dining establishments and skill as a chef, but also for his abrasive television personality that has spurred memes galore since bursting onto the scene.

Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo will also serve as judges and hosts.

Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo will also serve as judges and hosts. (Getty Images)

He’s best known for hosting "Hell’s Kitchen," which sees the chef put aspiring chefs through rigorous challenges.

Ramsay has hosted a number of other popular shows including "MasterChef Junior," "MasterChef USA," and "Kitchen Nightmares."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arrington has appeared on a number of cooking and food-themed shows, including HBO Max’s "Selena + Chef," "Tournament of Champions" and "Guy’s Grocery Games."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

D’Acampo has also appeared on a number of television programs and appeared alongside Ramsay in "Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip," which saw the two take a road trip with Fred Sireix.

On Our Radar