Good Eating: Mother's Day

Show mom how much you love her with a sweet gesture:

Strawberry Consomme

Ingredients:

6 ounces raspberries

24 ounces of quartered strawberries

2 ounces sugar

Method:

1) Set a pot of boiling water to medium heat.

2) Place the strawberries, raspeberries and sugar in a bowl bigger then the

pot. Cover the bowl in plastic wrap very tight.

3) Place bowl over boiling water and cook for 45 minutes.

4) Remove bowl and plastic and strain into another bowl. This is where you need to taste the consomme, you can add sugar if it is not too sweet or add lemon juice to bring vibrancey to the liquid.

5) Cool in the fridge.

Mascarpone Panna Cotta

Serves 4

Indredients:

1 and three quarters teaspoon powdered gelatin or 3.5 sheet of gelatin

7 ounces heavy cream

2 ounces sugar

6 ounces mascarpone

4 ounces sour cream

Method:

1) Place just enough water over the powdered gelatin to absorb the water,

for sheets, soak in cold water.

2) Boil the cream and sugar and then place gelatin in, whisk well.

3) Add the mascapone and sour cream, mix well and strain.

4) Pour in four 4 ounces aluminum molds and chill for at least 2 hours.

Assemble:

1) To loosen the panna cotta, dip the aluminum cup in warm warm to loosen the custard. Invert in a nice bowl.

2) Place fresh fruit and berries around the panna cotta.

3) Pour the Starwberry Consomme in the bowl.

4) Garnish with mint, a tuile cookie and some biscotti.