Kelsey Grammer overcome with emotion about new film: 'Best thing' he's ever done

Actor Kelsey Grammer got emotional while talking about his portrayal of a pastor in his new film, "Jesus Revolution" on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

The film centers on Pastor Greg Laurie as he meets a hippie street preacher named Lonnie Frisbee and the two eventually connect with Grammer's character, Pastor Chuck Smith. Smith, who died in 2013, was the real-life pastor of Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa and played a role in the spiritual awakening that took place in Southern California in the 1960s and 1970s.

"I love this movie. I really love it," Grammer said through tears, adding that his wife Kayte Walsh had the same reaction.

"When Kayte saw it she said, "Oh my God it’s the best thing you’ve ever done,'" he recalled. "She started crying."

KELSEY GRAMMER ON HIS ‘LOVE’ FOR AMERICA, WHICH FOUNDING FATHER HE'D LIKE TO PLAY ON BROADWAY

‘FRASIER’ STAR KELSEY GRAMMER ON WHY HIS SEVEN KIDS WILL GET HIS INHERITANCE

"He’s a man looking for his own faith," Grammer said of his character. "A man whose church is empty and he can’t get traction and he’s starting to think he’s going to get fired from his job as a pastor. And this hippie comes into his life and he finds new purpose. And started a movement that is still going."

Grammer said that several people have approached him about the film to share their own personal stories about Smith. Some said they used "to listen to him" all the time, or were married or even baptized by him over the years.

"You can see this light in their eyes," Grammer said, again breaking down in tears.

KELSEY GRAMMER REMEMBERS JOHN MAHONEY AS A ‘MAN OF MERIT,' PREVIEWS HOW ‘FRASIER' WILL ADDRESS HIS LOSS

FOX NATION TO DEBUT NEW AMERICAN HISTORY SERIES HOSTED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

Grammer has been open about his faith in previous interviews and what a "profound" part it's played in his life.

"Jesus has been a profound influence in my life," Grammer told the outlet Christian Headlines. "I am proud to be a part of this film."

Well-known for portraying Frasier Crane on beloved sitcoms "Frasier" and "Cheers" for over two decades, Grammer also narrated Fox Nation's "Historic Battles for America" last year. He recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the upcoming return of "Frasier," explaining that the show will not be a reboot.

"Frasier, in his third or fourth act, is not a reboot, but a new show centered around the character in a new set of circumstances and a new city," Grammer told Fox News Digital. "It is not a reboot."

"Jesus Revolution" arrives in theaters Feb. 22.