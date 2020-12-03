Goo Goo Dolls fans lament 'Today' co-host calling them a 'classic rock' band at Rockefeller Christmas ceremony

Millennials were very upset on social media after “Today” host Craig Melvin referred to the Goo Goo Dolls as a “classic rock group.”

The rock band, who rose to popularity in the 1990s, joined other immensely popular performers such as Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson at the 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center ceremony on Wednesday. Unfortunately for fans who regard the annual tree lighting as a major part of their holiday season, COVID-19 restrictions meant that the two-hour broadcast was conducted without a live audience.

However, the biggest bummer of the night for many fans had nothing to do with the pandemic, but rather the ravages of age.

When The Goo Goo Dolls were announced for their performance, Melvin referred to them as a “classic rock group,” the line almost immediately sent fan viewers to Twitter to collectively remark on how old the line made them feel.

"Classic Rock Band" the Goo Goo Dolls?" one user wrote. "How DARE you, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. How DARE you, #NBC . In the year that is 2020, do you have you remind a bunch of millennials that we're getting older?"

"The NBC host just called the Goo Goo Dolls a Classic Rock band and this is officially the oldest I've ever felt," someone else added.

"Goo goo dolls are classic rock? Dang I just got old real quick! #RockCenterXMAS," a third user noted.

"Wow the Goo Goo Dolls are considered classic rock...make way for the old lady I’ve become Flushed face," another wrote.

"Whoever calls the Goo Goo Dolls a 'classic rock' band, send me your address, I just wanna talk," someone else joked.

"Who decides what’s considered classic rock? I listened to the Goo Goo Dolls in middle school and now I feel like I need to apply for social security and cry. #RockCenterXMAS," another user added.

"Um, Goo Goo Dolls is a classic rock band? Where’s my AARP membership?" someone else wrote.

Despite their fans lamenting the band’s “classic rock” status, the moniker may not be far off given that the group got its start in 1985. However, they may be graded on a curve since they didn’t really hit it big until the mid-1990s with hits like “Iris,” “Slide” and many more.

Fortunately, the band was uniquely well suited to perform at the Rockefeller show given that they just released a Christmas album called “It’s Christmas All Over. They even made sure to play one of their holiday tunes, “This Is Christmas” during their time on stage.