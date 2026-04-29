Goldie Hawn on why she hasn't made a movie in years and what it would take to bring her back

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Though it's been six years since Goldie Hawn has starred in a motion picture, she's not completely opposed to returning to the silver screen — but it'd depend on one thing.

"It's about the content," she told People in a new interview. "It has to do with the content. Acting for acting's sake, taking things… I've read a lot of shows, a lot of scripts that I didn't like, or I didn't think I'd fit."

Hawn, who last appeared in "The Christmas Chronicles 2" in 2020 alongside her partner, Kurt Russell, said she's at a point in her life and career where she'd really have to love something to its core in order to pursue the project.

GOLDIE HAWN CREDITS ‘FREEDOM’ FOR KEEPING 43-YEAR RELATIONSHIP WITH KURT RUSSELL STRONG

"The one thing about acting is that I've done it, and I had a great career, and I honor that," the legendary actress said. "I would love to get a material that could actually be like, ‘Oh my God, I want this so bad. This is so funny. She's so crazy. She's so interesting.' But I haven't come across it."

"If somebody came up with a really cool, funny script … I think it would be great," she added.

After her daughter, Kate Hudson, recently brought up the idea of writing something for both Hawn and Russell, the "First Wives Club" alum told People, "I would love that. And the two of us have thought a lot about it."

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Hawn has two children, Kate and Oliver Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, while Russell shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Hawn and Russell, who started dating in 1983, later welcomed son Wyatt Russell.

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After four decades with Russell, Hawn told the outlet that she appreciates the "freedom" she still feels in her relationship with him.

The legendary actress, who's gearing up to release her first children's book, "The After-School Kindness Crew: Pooch on the Loose" with co-writer Lin Oliver on May 5, also opened up about this new chapter in life and explained how her connection with Russell continues to grow stronger after 43 years together.

"My life's mission is to be happy. My life's mission is to be an example for my children and my family," Hawn, who turned 80 in November, told People .

"As you get older, things can get harder. Your state of mind matters. How you look at life matters, how you value moments in your life matters, because you're feeding your own brain. So, I say, ‘Right now, everything is amazing.'"

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Including her relationship with Russell.

She explained that she still feels "freedom" with him, saying, "When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in," said Hawn, saying she and Russell are the "right match." "We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine. We're both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together."