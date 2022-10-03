Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell dress as royalty for granddaughter's 4th birthday: 'You are the real queen'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dressed as a queen and a king to celebrate their granddaughter, Rani Rose’s 4th birthday.

Hawn, 76, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture with Russell, 71, and Kate Hudson’s daughter.

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose you are the real queen!" Hawn captioned the post. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Goldie’s daughter Kate Hudson also took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to her daughter.

"Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose!" she wrote. "Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."

"The Christmas Chronicles 2" stars are grandparents to seven grandchildren, including Kate Hudson’s three children: Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, 4. Hudson shares Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Oliver Hudson has three children: Wilder, 15, Bodhi, 12, and Rio, 9. Wyatt Russell welcomed his first child, Buddy, this year.

Last year, Hawn and Russell were surrounded by their grandchildren as they supported Hudson at the 2021 Golden Globes, where she received a nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical.

"When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal," Hawn told People magazine in 2020. "I mean, it really is."

In February, Kate opened up about her relationship with her only daughter.

"Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper," she said, noting that her fiancé often steps in to help as well. "She's very precise in everything she does."