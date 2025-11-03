Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The Bachelor

‘Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner admits marriage to Theresa Nist was a ‘monumental mistake’

The Indiana widower married Theresa Nist in January 2024 but split three months later

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
close
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have had almost no conversation about his cancer journey Video

‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have had almost no conversation about his cancer journey

Gerry Turner told Fox News Digital that there is "no communication" between him and ex-wife Theresa Nist. The two finalized their divorce in June.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner believed he’d found "the one" in Theresa Nist — but just three months after saying "I do," the fairy-tale romance came crashing down.

The 74-year-old Indiana widower made history as the first senior star of ABC’s hit dating series "The Golden Bachelor," where he met Nist, also a widow. After a whirlwind courtship, they married live on TV in January 2024, only to announce their split that April. Now, Turner is reflecting on his search for a happily ever after in his new memoir, "Golden Years."

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' GERRY TURNER WARNS EX-WIFE THERESA NIST 'SHOULD BE WORRIED' ABOUT HIS UPCOMING MEMOIR

A close-up of Gerry Turner embracing Theresa Nist on their wedding day.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married on Jan. 4, 2024. The ceremony was chronicled in a special titled "The Golden Wedding." (John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images)

"Well, I do admit that it was a monumental mistake, but it’s always easy to have 20/20 hindsight," Turner told Fox News Digital. "I think that I hurt Theresa, I hurt my family. There were a lot of things that I was so imperfect about. ... There was no one flash-bang moment where I realized the marriage was over. It was a gradual march toward the end."

Gerry Turner in a dark blue suit and Theresa Nist in a white sweater with an animal-print skirt as they're both smiling and holding onto each other.

"I was already low from filing for divorce," wrote Gerry Turner. "It’s hard to admit to yourself that you’ve made such a monumentally bad decision. For months, I could not shake my bitter resentment toward Theresa and the show. Nor could I rid myself of the feeling that I was a disappointment. I didn’t read people nearly as well as I thought I did. I’d rushed into a wedding that I didn’t believe in." (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

In his memoir, Turner admits it was hard to accept how quickly things fell apart. He wrote that he’d "rushed into a wedding [he] didn’t believe in" and later found himself "in a very dark place."

Fox News Digital reached out to Nist, 71, for comment. Ahead of the book's publication, she told Us Weekly: "It makes me very sad to think that he felt empty and trapped. I wish he had said something and just ended it. But at least now I understand why he was so hurtful to me so many times. And I will say this. Those in glass houses should not throw stones. I do wish him all the best."

Turner, a retired restaurateur, had found love before. He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Their union lasted until Toni died in 2017, six weeks after she retired and fell ill, People magazine reported. Their two daughters later encouraged Turner to join the show. The Midwesterner was hesitant but wondered if he could find love again.

An old photo of a young Gerry Turner and his first wife Toni.

Gerry Turner and his first wife Toni on their wedding day. "Many people expected our marriage to fail because we were so young," he wrote. "It was our youth and commitment to each other that actually made us succeed for 43 years! We grew up together and never considered not being together." (Courtesy of Gerry Turner)

"I was not interested," Turner recalled to Fox News Digital. "I rebelled at the idea originally. But after a night of sleep, I thought, ‘I’ve got nothing going on here. Hopefully, this’ll work out for me.’ I threw my hat in the ring, and, of course, that began a really long process of getting to the point where I was actually named the first ‘Golden Bachelor.’"

Gerry Turner being embraced by his daughters and granddaughters.

Gerry Turner is seen here surrounded by his daughters and granddaughters. (Brian Bowen Smith/ ABC via Getty Images)

It was easy to fall for Nist among the contestants. They both experienced heartbreak after long, happy marriages. Turner and Nist were also devoted to their children and grandchildren. It seemed like a match made in heaven — at first.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist canoodling as she holds a bouquet of flowers.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner quickly bonded on set. They both expressed hope in finding love again. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)

Turner claimed Nist told him that once she found "the right guy," she would quit her job to focus on a new chapter of adventure with her spouse. But months later, he claimed that Nist wanted to work "another year, maybe a year and a half." Turner said he respected Nist's goals but wished he had known sooner.

"I’d try to shorten that time span because I really looked at what I wanted out of that relationship and what she wanted in her job as mutually exclusive," he explained. "We couldn’t have both of those things. ... It really told me that there was no way I was going to be able to enjoy what I wanted to do, which was travel, have some adventures and have fun."

Gerry Turner sharing a champagne toast with other contestants of "The Golden Bachelor."

Gerry Turner was hoping to find love again in his "golden years." He was looking for a partner ready to enjoy retirement and embark on new adventures together. (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

Disagreements piled up — over where to live, how to spend their money and even the prenup. Turner claimed Nist "didn’t want anything to do with Indiana," while he viewed her New Jersey roots as a vacation spot, not a home. Days before their wedding, he said his lawyer called frantically about her missing signature on the prenup. People magazine reported that the couple did put a prenup in place ahead of their nuptials.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Book cover for Gerry Turner's memoir.

Gerry Turner's memoir, "Golden Years: What I’ve Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV," is available now. (Grand Central Publishing)

Despite their efforts to find common ground, once cameras stopped rolling, the cracks deepened.

According to reports, Nist and Turner never lived together. During their brief marriage, they struggled to find a place they could both call home. In the book, Turner wrote that after sharing "a horribly awkward goodbye at the airport," he realized they had "the warmth of a meeting between distant cousins." It was not the second act he had envisioned for himself.

Theresa Nist wearing a white sweater and Gerry Turner wearing a dark blue tux with a matching tie.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist struggled to find common ground after the cameras stopped rolling. (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

"That experience was very painful," he told Fox News Digital. "There are expectations as you enter a relationship and then enter a marriage. There were things that I really wanted. I wanted those moments of intimacy, regardless of what they were. I wanted to build shared experiences. I wanted to begin to develop this catalog of memories that we would have. And those things didn’t happen. They just weren’t there."

Gerry Turner proposing to Theresa Nist.

Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist during the finale of "The Golden Bachelor," which aired on Nov. 30, 2023. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)

"It felt empty at times," he continued. "It felt like we were forcing a relationship and forcing feelings that weren’t coming naturally as they should. I don’t believe it was one huge thing that caused us not to find commonality and not find happiness with each other, but rather dozens of small things that accumulated."

Turner said he struggled with the truth — that he and Nist just weren’t compatible.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in their wedding attire looking emotionally at Turner's daughters.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage played out on the world’s stage — but its ending unfolded quietly, away from the spotlight. (John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images)

"What made us go forward with the wedding? I think Theresa and I are of the same mind here," he reflected to Fox News Digital.

"We had a lifetime of commitment to a marital partner. ... We knew the importance of commitment. We knew the importance of setting an example for our kids and our grandkids. ... We said, ‘We can get to know each other. We can iron out any areas where we don’t know each other well enough. We can make this work.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist killing on their wedding day.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on April 12, 2024, during a joint interview on "Good Morning America." (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

The marriage ended quietly during a private walk in California. They were in town for a function.

"We were trying one last time to see if we could reconcile our differences," Turner said. "Finally, I just asked, ‘Do you think it’s time to call it quits?’ Her answer, without hesitation, was, ‘Yes, I think it’s time to call it off.’"

Gerry Turner wearing a dark blazer sitting on a wooden chair outdoors.

"I was of the opinion that the whole story, the whole story, hadn't been told," Gerry Turner told Fox News Digital. "And I really wanted to tell that." (Brian Bowen Smith/ABC via Getty Images)

Turner later revealed he briefly had suicidal thoughts as he faced online criticism over the divorce.

Gerry Turner in a light blue shirt and khaki pants looking down at some trees from a balcony.

In both his book and interview with Fox News Digital, Gerry Turner admitted he struggled with the aftermath of his divorce. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)

"One night, while I was lying in bed and staring up at the ceiling, it all became too much, and for the briefest of moments, I thought about putting a gun to my head," he wrote. "Just as quickly, though, I thought of Jenny and Angie. I could never do that to my daughters, but I don’t believe I truly wanted to kill myself. My suicidal thoughts were more an expression of my desire to disappear."

"That was just a brief thought," Turner clarified to Fox News Digital.

Gerry Turner smiling at Theresa Nist as she's in mid conversation on "The Golden Bachelor."

Ahead of the book's publication, Theresa Nist told Us Weekly, "I wish he had said something and just ended" the relationship. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)

Months later, in December 2024, Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with a slow-growing bone marrow cancer. In the book, he claimed that Nist didn’t check in like some of the other contestants.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gerry Turner embracing Theresa Nist outdoors as they're both smiling.

According to "Golden Years," Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are not on speaking terms. (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

"I didn’t have any great expectations for Theresa or any of the other women when I shared what was going on with me, but to be that insignificant to someone I had married, albeit briefly, was very painful," he wrote. "We no longer talk; we have no reason to."

Today, Turner is feeling hopeful about his future — and love. In October, he announced his engagement to his new girlfriend, Lana Sutton. He popped the question 15 months after his divorce was finalized.

Gerry Turner holding a rose.

Gerry Turner received a bone marrow cancer diagnosis last year. He has since found love again with Lana Sutton. (John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images)

"I think there is a certain amount of resiliency that I have," he said, looking back at the "dark period" in his life following the divorce.

Gerry Turner wearing a tux and smiling inside a glamorous venue.

Gerry Turner announced his engagement to Lana Sutton on Oct. 3, 2025. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

"I refer to it as my marathon mentality, that you can endure anything for a certain period of time. And then, once that enduring of pain or unhappiness is over, it’s time to pick yourself up, put your big boy pants on and move on with life. And that’s what it was. I just had to shift gears."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue