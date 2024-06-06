'Golden Bachelor' admits on 'The Kardashians' why he was 'very happy' with the fantasy suites

Gerry Turner shared why he was "very happy" with his "Golden Bachelor" fantasy suites during an episode of "The Kardashians."

Turner met Kris and Kendall Jenner while the "Golden Bachelor" was airing in October. The group had dinner together at Kris's Calabasas home.

"OK, Gerry, so what happened in your fantasy suites?" Kris immediately jumped in.

"I’m very happy about the overnights because – yeah, not for the reason you think – if you spend five weeks getting to know women, yet everything you say and do is recorded, you’re dying to get to that overnight where you can ask the questions without an audience," Turner explained.

Kendall's friend, who also attended the dinner, asked Turner what he learned about himself while filming the show.

"That I get emotional so easy," he answered. "Each rose ceremony was difficult. It was awful. It was loss."

"See, I love how emotionally intelligent you are," Kendall said. "I mean, it probably comes with the age as well, but it’s so beautiful."

"I’m not smart, I’m just old," he explained.

"No, you’re not. You are smart," Kendall responded. "I’m sure there are men who don’t put that together ever."

Kendall actually saw who Turner picked, although the finale hadn't aired yet.

"I'm going to blame it all on my mom," Kendall said during a "Kardashians" confessional. "When my mom was obviously, innocently trying to help him find out how to call his daughter. I saw him try to call the girl like eight times that day."

Turner did pick the woman Kendall saw on Turner's call log, Theresa Nist.

The two married in a televised ceremony but filed for divorce shortly after. Turner and Nist announced the news on "Good Morning America" following the first three months of their marriage.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and – and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to – dissolve our marriage," Turner said at the time.

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

Turner became the first "Golden Bachelor" after his wife passed away in 2017 due to an undisclosed illness. The two had been high-school sweethearts and had married in 1974.

"She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," Turner previously told "Good Morning America."

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, 'Yeah, Gerry. Do this.'"

