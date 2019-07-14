'Glee' star Kevin McHale to compete on 'Celebrity X Factor': report

"Glee" star Kevin McHale, who played wheelchair-user Artie Abrams in the comedy musical drama, is the latest big signing for "Celebrity X Factor."

The 31-year-old is set to join David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley and talk show host Ricki Lake in the line-up.

McHale certainly has a musical background. He was once in a boyband called NLT and in 2012, was in the running to host "X Factor USA" but missed out on the chance.

He also spent six years as Artie in "Glee," which was based around a high school choir — or Glee club — as they’re known in America.

The group of unlikely heroes broke all social conventions to become friends and eventually an award-winning troupe.

McHale and his fellow "New Directioners" performed songs such as "Don’t Stop Believin’" and "Forget You."

The show acted as a launch pad for many of its stars including Lea Michele, who went on to star in "Scream Queens," along with actress Emma Roberts.

He is the latest star to be revealed on the sign-up list, along with "The Chase’s" Jenny Ryan, a boyband made up of rugby aces, plus two supergroups from reality shows "Love Island" and "Strictly Come Dancing."

There had been rumors floating that Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott were putting together their own band to perform on the new rebooted series, which will be judged by Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

According to fellow alum Georgia Steel it's definitely happening, with the foursome already in Los Angeles filming for the show at Simon Cowell's mansion.

Georgia, who appeared in the same series as the foursome, explained that "X Factor" bosses held auditions for former islanders and they were the strongest competitors.

