Girls' Guide to Grilling: Claire Robinson's Tips

Chef Claire Robinson, host of 'Fix Ingredient Fix' on the Food Network, shares these delicious ready-made recipes!

Avocado and Mango Salsa on Town House Crackers

Preparation time -- 15 minutes

Total time to serve -- 15 minutes

Servings -- 20

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups finely chopped mango or fresh pineapple

1 large avocado, halved, seeded, peeled, and finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lemon juice or lime juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeno pepper (optional)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

40 Keebler Town House Original crackers

Method

In small bowl toss together mango, avocado, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, jalapeño pepper (if desired), salt and pepper.

Spoon mango mixture on top of Keebler Town House Original crackers. Serve immediately.

Ultimate Cheeseburger

Ingredients

1 lb of ground beef

1 1/2 cup shredded best quality sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup chopped pickled hot cherry peppers

Kosher salt and freshly ground cracked black pepper to taste

6 English Muffins

Method

Season beef with salt and pepper and form into patties.

Pulse the cheese, mayo and hot cherry peppers in the food processor until just combined. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and chill for at least 3 hours.

Grill burger patties. Add 2 tablespoons of cheese mixture on top of patties and cook until cheese is melted. Place English muffins on grill to toast. Remove English muffins from grill and top with burger.

As a veggie option, use MorningStar Farms Spicy Black Bean Veggie Burgers