Giada De Laurentiis: 'I’ve turned the corner' after very public breakup

Giada De Laurentiis is ready to start again.

“I had a rough year and half, no question,” she told E! News about her split from Todd Thompson after 12 years of marriage. “But I think that all of us go through stuff. I checked out for a little bit. I tried to stay under the radar to protect my family and my daughter, mostly. But now I feel like I’ve turned the corner.”

The celebrity chef, 45, confessed that the pain from her breakup took a toll on her and she needed time to heal.

Now, she’s moved on and found love with new boyfriend Shane Farley, who she’s been linked to since November 2015. Farley and De Laurentiis may be mixing business with pleasure — Page Six reports he’s considering managing her ever-growing brand.

“Life is fun and great and I have so much fun with my daughter and I have someone new,” De Laurentiis gushed.

But she’s got keen advice for those facing difficult hurdles. “Life is a big adventure and yes, there are curveballs that come your way,” she advised. “Take a minute. Breathe deeply. But if you’re healthy, you can get through anything in this life. You just can.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.