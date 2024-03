Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It's been 40 years since audiences were first asked "Who you gonna call …?"

"Ghostbusters" was released in 1984, instantly becoming a hit, thanks to its funny, original script and catchy theme song. The movie followed a group of friends who band together after losing their jobs to save New York City from being taken over by ghosts and other supernatural beings. It not only became the highest grossing comedy of the year, but the highest grossing comedy of all time at the time.

It was such a success, it led to sequels and a 2016 reimagining of the movie with an all-female cast. The latest sequel, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," hit theaters March 22, featuring original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

Here is what the original movie's cast has been up to the past 40 years.

‘GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE’ TRAILER RELEASED: LOOK BACK AT ALL OF THE MOVIES IN THE POPULAR FRANCHISE

Bill Murray

Bill Murray was already a well respected comedian, having been a member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1977 to 1980, with roles in "Caddyshack," "Meatballs" and "Stripes," before starring as Peter Venkman in "Ghostbusters."

In addition to appearing in the film's sequels, Murray also starred in a string of successful movies throughout the ‘80s and ’90s, including "Scrooged," "What About Bob?," "Groundhog Day" and "Rushmore." He then took on more serious roles in "Wild Things" and "Cradle Will Rock."

He started out strong in the 2000s, with starring roles in "Charlie's Angels," "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "Lost In Translation," which not only won him his only Golden Globe out of seven nominations, but also an Academy Award nomination. He later starred in "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" "Moonrise Kingdom" and "Hyde Park on Hudson."

The actor continued starring in quirky and successful films, taking on roles in "The Grand Budepest Hotel," "Olive Kitteridge," which earned him an Emmy nomination, "St. Vincent," "Aloha" and "The French Dispatch." Most recently, he starred in "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Murray was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, and they have two sons, Homer and Luke. He was marreid to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008, and they have four sons: Caleb, Jackson, Cooper and Lincoln.

Dan Aykroyd

As an original cast member of "Saturday Night Live," Dan Aykroyd was already a famous comedian when he starred as Raymond Stantz in "Ghostbusters." He was also known for his roles in "The Blues Brothers" and "Trading Places."

He later starred in "Ghostbusters II," "Driving Miss Daisy," for which he received an Academy Award nomination, "My Girl," and its sequel, as well as "Coneheads" and "Nothing but Trouble." From 1997 to 1998, Aykroyd starred in the short-lived sitcom, "Soul Man," later appearing in "Pearl Harbor," "Crossroads," "Bright Young Things" and "Christmas with the Kranks."

Aykroyd later appeared in "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry," "Behind the Candelabra," "Tammy" and the 2016 "Ghostbusters" remake. From 2020 to 2021, he starred in 19 episodes of "Hotel Paranormal," later appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Zombie Town." He will return to the character of Stantz in the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

"It was very satisfying as an artist and an actor to be asked to come and play this role again and to have a concept that we all originated way back when, be embraced by everybody," Aykroyd told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's premiere in March.

"I feel flattered. I feel grateful. I feel exhilarated tonight because we've melded the original ‘Ghostbusters’ with a new cast, in an organic, honest way that people are going to love."

DAN AYKROYD, WIFE DONNA DIXON SEPARATE AFTER NEARLY 40 YEARS, REMAIN LEGALLY MARRIED: ‘THIS IS OUR CHOICE’

He was married to Donna Dixon from 1983 until their separation in 2022. They have three children: Vera, Belle and Stella.

Harold Ramis

Harold Ramis was known for the various characters he played on "SCTV," a sketch show he also wrote for, going on to write many successful movies, such as "Meatballs" and "Caddyshack," before writing and starring in "Ghostbusters" as Egon Spengler.

He wrote "Ghostbusters II" as well as the TV series "Extreme Ghostbusters." Later, he appeared in "Groundhog Day," which he also co-wrote; "As Good As It Gets;" "Knocked Up;" and "Year One."

As a writer, he wrote many popular comedies, including "Analyze This," "Analyze That," "Caddyshack II," "Armed and Dangerous" and "Club Paradise."

Ramis was married to Anne Plotkin from 1967 to 1984, and they had one child together, Violet. He was married to Erica Mann from 1989 until his death in 2014, and together they have two sons, Julian and Daniel. In 2004, Ramis learned he had a daughter with Amy Heckerling, named Mollie Heckerling, who was born in 1985.

The actor died in February 2014 at the age of 69 due to complications associated with autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis, which he was diagnosed with in 2010. Ramis appeared in the 2021 sequel of "Ghostbusters," with CGI technology.

"We loved Harold, and the way they did that effect was so moving and emotional, truly," Aykroyd told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of the new movie in March. "We were feeling it as actors that afternoon when we shot that. We were feeling his absence."

Ernie Hudson

Ernie Hudson was primarily known for his guest roles on various TV shows before landing the role of Winston Zeddemore in "Ghostbusters." Following the success of the movie, he continued to act in guest roles, as well as in the films like "The Wrong Guys" and "Levitahan."

In addition to the "Ghostbusters" sequels, Hudson starred in "The Crow," "Airheads," "Speechless," "The Basketball Diaries" and "Congo." From 1997 to 2003, he starred as Warden Leo Glynn in "Oz" and also appeared as the FBI assistant director in "Miss Congeniality" and its sequel.

He later appeared in episodes of "Desperate Housewives," "Law & Order," "Heroes" and "The Secret Life of an American Teenager" and voiced Agent William Fowler in 37 episodes of "Transformers Prime" from 2010 to 2013. Most recently, he's starred in "Grace and Frankie," "L.A.'s Finest," "The Family Business," "Champions" and "Quantum Leap."

Hudson was married to Jeannie Moore from 1963 to 1976, and they have two sons — Ernie Jr. and Rahaman. He then married Linda Kingsberg in 1985, and they have two sons — Andrew and Ross.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver had her big break a few years prior to playing Dana Barrett in "Ghostbusters," when she starred as Ripley, in Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic, "Alien." Throughout her career, she has received three SAG Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, one Tony Award and three Academy Award nominations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to the "Ghostbusters" sequels, Weaver also starred in three "Alien" sequels. In 1988, she starred in "Gorillas in the Mist" and "Working Girl," which both earned her Academy Award nominations. Later, she starred in "Snow White: A Tale of Terror," "Copycat" and "The Ice Storm," which won her a BAFTA.

The early 2000s were busy for Weaver. She starred in the successful films "Heartbreakers," "Holes," "The Village" and "Imaginary Heroes." She also provided her voice for "Planet Earth," "Happily N'Ever After," "WALL-E" and "The Tale of Despereaux," in addition to starring in "Baby Mama" and "Avatar."

SIGOURNEY WEAVER TRAINED LIKE A NAVY SEAL TO HOLD BREATH UNDER WATER FOR 6.5 MINUTES IN NEW 'AVATAR' FILM

Her first TV movie, "Prayers for Bobby," led to an Emmy Award nomination, which she followed up with roles in "You Again," "Rampart," "Political Animals," "Chappie," "Finding Dory" and "A Monster Calls." Most recently she starred in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart."

Weaver married Jim Simpson in 1984, and they have one daughter, Charlotte.

Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis was a main cast member on the sketch comedy shows "SCTV" and "SCTV Network" before playing Louis Tully in "Ghostbusters." In addition to the film's sequel, Moranis starred in "Little Shop of Horrors," "Spaceballs" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

Later, the actor starred in "Parenthood," "My Blue Heaven," "Gravedale High," "Honey, I Blew Up the Kids," "The Flintstones" and "Little Giants." Following his 1997 role in "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves," Moranis took a break from Hollywood to raise his kids and hasn't appeared on camera since.

His voice acting roles include "Brother Bear" and "The Goldbergs."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Moranis married Ann Belsky in 1986, and they were together until her death in 1991. Together they had two children, Mitchell and Rachel.

Annie Potts

Annie Potts was already a Golden Globe nominee for her role in "Corvette Summer," when she starred as Janine Melnitz in "Ghostbusters." In addition to roles in "Pretty In Pink" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash," Potts went on to star on "Designing Women," from 1986 to 1993.

She followed that up with roles in "Love & War," "Dangerous Minds" and "Over the Top," and voiced the character of Bo Peep in all the "Toy Story" movies. Potts then starred in "Any Day Now" from 1998 to 2002.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress later guest starred on various TV shows, including "Joan of Arcadia," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "GCB" and "Grey's Anatomy." Later, she had a recurring role on "The Fosters" and has been starring on "Young Sheldon" since 2017. Potts is returning to the character of Janine in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

Potts was married to Steven Hartley from 1973 to 1978 and Greg Antonacci from 1978 to 1980. She then married B. Scott Senechal from 1981 to 1989, and they share a son, Clay. Potts married James Hayman in 1990, and they share two sons, James and Harry.