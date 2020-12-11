Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Royal kids George, Charlotte, Louis make red carpet debut with Prince William, Kate Middleton at show

The family attended a traditional British holiday comedy-style performance

By Julius Young | Fox News
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have finally made their red carpet debuts with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton – their first public carpet outing as a family of five.

The royal cohort arrived in style to the London Palladium on Friday to take in a traditional British holiday comedy-style performance. According to People magazine, the little ones appeared composed and charismatic as they strutted up to the venue entrance.

George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, walked hand-in-hand with William. However, as they drew closer to the Palladium Charlotte reportedly felt confident enough to let go of her father’s hand. After an unsuccessful attempt to grab Charlotte’s hand, William, 38, simply let her be and instead caressed his daughter’s hair, the outlet reported. 

Meanwhile, Louis, 2, kept close to Middleton, 38. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The family attended a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the show, William gave a speech before making his way to the Royal Box where the family took in the show donning face masks, according to People.

“It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors,” William said to a clapping audience. "Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show."

William also made a point to express his appreciation for essential workers who were in attendance.

"You have given your absolute all this year and made remarkable sacrifices. So too have your families, who I’m sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked, it’s lovely that you are all here together tonight,” said William.

During the show, William gave a speech before making his way to the Royal Box where the family took in the show donning face masks, according to a report. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“You are representative of the huge number of people across the U.K. who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways,” he added. “The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude."

