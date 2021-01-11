'General Hospital' actor John Reilly dead at 84

John Reilly, a veteran soap opera actor best known for his work on "General Hospital," has died at age 84.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter, actress and TikTok personality Caitlin Reilly, with a heartfelt message on Instagram shared with a photo of the late star holding her as a baby.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out," she began her post. "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye."

'ER' ACTOR DEARON 'DEEZER D' THOMPSON DEAD AT 55

She concluded: "I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy."

Shortly after, the official Twitter page for "General Hospital" shared a message eulogizing the late actor as well.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace," the tweet reads.

ED BRUCE, 'MAMMAS DON'T LET YOUR BABIES GROW UP TO BE COWBOYS' SINGER, DEAD AT 81

According to Variety, Reilly was born in Chicago in 1936. He got his start in show business in the 1960s with small roles on television shows like "Death Valley Days," "Apple’s Way" and "Gunsmoke." He got a shot at more TV greatness in 1974 when he replaced John Colenback as Dr. Dan Stewart on "As the World Turns." After leaving the role in 1976, he took on the big screen in films like "The Main Event" and "Gorp."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the early 1980s, he broke into the soap opera scene with a recurring role on "Dallas." However, his biggest break in the business came when he was cast as Sean Donely on "General Hospital" in 1984. He stayed with the show for a decade before taking on a role in "Beverly Hills, 90210" as Kelly Taylor’s father. He also played Alistair Crane on the NBC soap "Passions" in 2005. However, he never turned his back on his "General Hospital" role, reprising his Donely character in 2008 and again in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reports that he is survived by his wife, Liz, and three daughters.