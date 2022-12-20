Expand / Collapse search
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55

Executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed the news about Sonya Eddy, who was known for her role as head nurse Epiphany Johnson

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
"General Hospital" star Sonya Eddy has died, executive producer Frank Valentini has confirmed. She was 55.

On Tuesday, Valentini took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set."

 Eddy's close friend Octavia Spencer also shared a heartfelt tribute that she shared on Instagram.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer, 52, wrote alongside a photo of Eddy. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her."

"General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55.

"General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Eddy was known for her role as head nurse, Epiphany Johnson.

Eddy was known for her role as head nurse, Epiphany Johnson. (Photo by Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

By Ashley Hume | Fox News

