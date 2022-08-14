Expand / Collapse search
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dead at 49

Soap star Robyn Griggs had reportedly been suffering with cervical cancer for several years before her death

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Actress Robyn Griggs has died at the age of 49.

Best known for her recurring roles in soap operas "One Life to Live" and "Another World," Griggs stayed out of the spotlight, appearing in several independent horror films.

An announcement of her passing was posted to her Facebook, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Griggs was battling cervical cancer.

Robyn Griggs and Peter Barton attend the 20th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1993.

Robyn Griggs and Peter Barton attend the 20th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1993. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Griggs reportedly shared to her social media last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors.

Robyn Griggs, seen here at the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1994, was suffering from cervical cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robyn Griggs, seen here at the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1994, was suffering from cervical cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

The 49-year-old reportedly had been suffering since 2020 and had entered hospice care shortly before passing away.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

