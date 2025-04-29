Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa had 'fluid accumulation in her chest' at time of her death, autopsy shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An autopsy for Gene Hackman 's wife, Betsy Arakawa, reveals new details about her death.

Arakawa, who died due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome , had fluid accumulation in her chest and mild hardening of the vessels that supplied blood to the heart and body, according to an autopsy obtained by The Associated Press. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is transmitted from animals to humans and is commonly found in rodents, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed.

Arakawa also tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu and showed no signs of trauma. The classical pianist's carbon monoxide levels were within normal range, according to the AP, and she tested positive for caffeine and negative for alcohol and intoxicating drugs.

GENE HACKMAN FINAL AUTOPSY RELEASED TWO MONTHS AFTER ACTOR WAS FOUND DEAD AT 95

On Sunday, an official cause of death was revealed for the Oscar-winning actor.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, a final autopsy obtained by Fox News Digital shows that Hackman had a "history of congestive heart failure" in addition to "severe chronic hypertensive changes (in his) kidneys."

The legendary actor had a "bi-ventricular pacemaker" implanted in April 2019, according to documents. "Neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease" were also noted in the autopsy.

"Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement," the documents add.

"Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large. Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease."

Hackman tested negative for hantavirus. "Testing for carbon monoxide was less than 5% saturation, in keeping with a normal range," the medical examiner noted.

A toxicology report found trace amounts of acetone in Hackman's system when he died. The solvent used for chemicals is "also a product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion," according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hackman's toxicology test showed acetone levels at 5.3 mg/dL. Normal endogenous acetone levels in blood are up to 0.3 mg/dL.

The findings are consistent with a prolonged level of fasting.

Hackman and Arakawa's bodies were found Feb. 26 by maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay. Kesler, who had worked as a personal contractor for the couple for 16 years, made a frantic 911 call.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital revealed that Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet.

Hackman was found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Through a search of Arakawa's computer, investigators discovered that she had researched COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms multiple times before she died. Investigators recovered an email Arakawa sent to her massage therapist Feb. 11 in which she revealed Hackman had a "covid test" after experiencing "flu/cold-like symptoms."

Hackman was 95 at the time of his death, and his wife was 63.