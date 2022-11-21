Gen Z students respond to AOC's 'bad blood' with Ticketmaster 'monopoly'

Some college students hope Ticketmaster sees "karma," and, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, want the company broken up after its website crashed during the pre-sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour and forced fans into hours-long waiting lists.

"I don't think that one ticketing service should have all of the power over that many people," Kaylie, a University of Texas student, told Fox News.

Another student, Melis, disagreed.

"I think it would be a little hard to manage if there was like 20 separate sites that sell the exact same price of tickets," she told Fox News. "I think that's a bit redundant."

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, sent several tweets last week calling Ticketmaster a "monopoly" and said the company needed to be broken up. Ticketmaster was nearly the sole distributor for tickets to Swift's Eras Tour – her first since 2018.

"I mean, I honestly probably agree," Leila told Fox News. "There was millions of people on the site [Tuesday] and they could not keep up."

Swift tickets were quickly listed on resale sites, sometimes with asking prices in the tens of thousands of dollars. Resale ticket prices for her Las Vegas show reached $23,520, while her Philadelphia concert hit an asking price of $45,000.

"I know some people that paid for more expensive tickets and their fees were like $500," Kaylie told Fox News. "If you have to sit and wait in the queue for 9 hours, like what service are you providing me that I have to pay that much money for your fees?"

Ticketmaster canceled its planned general sale following the pre-sale fiasco citing "insufficient remaining ticket inventory." Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., has been under investigation by the DOJ for possible abuse of power since before last week's debacle, The New York Times reported.

