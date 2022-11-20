Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift
Published

Taylor Swift makes history at AMAs, wins fan-voted artist of the year amid Eras Tour ticket fiasco

Taylor Swift scored six American Music Awards from six nominations, becoming the most decorated artist in AMAs history

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco is 'unprecedented': Fmr. Sony Music executive Seth Schachner Video

Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco is 'unprecedented': Fmr. Sony Music executive Seth Schachner

Former Sony Music executive Seth Schachner joins 'Fox News @ Night' to examine the fallout from the Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco.

Taylor Swift made history at the American Music Awards Sunday, becoming the first artist to earn 40 wins at the 50th annual show.

The "Anti-Hero" singer took home six awards from six nominations, including favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album and favorite female country artist.

"You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade proceeding that, and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, wanted to hear lots of music that I would make," she said while accepting the award for artist of the year. "You encourage me."

Swift extended her run as the artist with the most American Music Awards, with Michael Jackson following in second place with 26 wins and Whitney Houston with 22 trophies to her name.

TICKETMASTER APOLOGIZES TO TAYLOR SWIFT, FANS OVER SALES DISASTER

Taylor Swift thanked fans after winning best artist at American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

Taylor Swift thanked fans after winning best artist at American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday. (Getty Images)

"I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness," Swift shared. "I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I get to do this and that you still care."

She added, "Thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points… I love you."

AMAS 2022 RED CARPET: CELEBRITY FASHION WINS AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Swift decided not to walk the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, likely due to the massive backlash from the Ticketmaster fiasco that ensued days before.

Taylor Swift holds American Music Awards title for most decorated artist.

Taylor Swift holds American Music Awards title for most decorated artist. (Kevin Winter)

Millions of fans were left out in the cold when it came to acquiring coveted tickets to her upcoming "The Eras Tour" after Ticketmaster sold out of concert tickets during pre-sales, and forced the retailer to cancel the public sale. The site later admitted more than two million tickets were purchased, claiming they had "the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day." 

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened," Ticketmaster later posted on Twitter.

TAYLOR SWIFT TICKET FIASCO: TICKETMASTER CANCELS PUBLIC SALE OF 'THE ERAS TOUR DUE TO HIGH DEMAND

Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Music Video award for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Swifties were furious from waiting in online queues for hours, only to be told they would have no chance to see Taylor live. The "Bejeweled" singer later addressed her following and said it "really pisses me off" that any of her fans had to go through "several bear attacks" to get tickets.

Here is a look at the rest of the American Music Award winners: 

New Artist of the Year: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater.

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater. (Kevin Winter)

Machine Gun Kelly rocks a spiked purple suit at the American Music Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly rocks a spiked purple suit at the American Music Awards. (Tommaso Boddi)

Dove Cameron rocked a white crop top with a flowing black skirt at the American Music Awards.

Dove Cameron rocked a white crop top with a flowing black skirt at the American Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison)

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Song: Harry Styles: "As It Was"

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Dan + Shay earned favorite country group trophy after walking red carpet at American Music Awards.

Dan + Shay earned favorite country group trophy after walking red carpet at American Music Awards. (Amy Sussman)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"

Favorite Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song: Måneskin, "Beggin"

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending