Gavin Rossdale's desire to be a good dad led rock star to the kitchen

Gavin Rossdale has made some career adjustments to ensure he's a good dad to his four kids.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rossdale explained that his new cooking show, "Dinner With Gavin Rossdale," came about because he wanted a way to work without leaving his Hollywood Hills home or his kids.

"My show came about because of a combination of things. I really wanted to stay home and not have to travel. You know, I live with my three boys half the time, so I didn't want to always travel to buy them dinner," he said.

Rossdale admitted he thought that was "crazy" so he's "got to try and have a job you can just do from home."

He shares three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with Gwen Stefani, and his oldest, Daisy Lowe, with Pearl Lowe.

GWEN STEFANI, GAVIN ROSSDALE SPOTTED KEEPING THEIR DISTANCE DURING FIRST REUNION SINCE SHE WED BLAKE SHELTON

The Bush frontman noted that the "bigger reason" why he decided to launch "Dinner with Gavin Rossdale" is because he didn't feel like he had "a voice" outside his band and the success he found from that career.

"I just felt like, you know, I have a profile, I have a band. I've had a lot of success but not much voice. So I thought, why not go out in some kind of glory and be yourself and sort of have your own voice? Because I felt like I was bizarrely voiceless unless I was singing a song."

"My show came about because of a combination of things. I really wanted to stay home and not have to travel." — Gavin Rossdale

Rossdale admitted he is also "terrified" of his children following in his footsteps and becoming musicians.

"Well, Daisy, the eldest, she's not. She's doing some sort of fashion consulting. But with Kingston and Zuma, my two middle, I'm not even sure if I'm still the best guitar player in the house. It's kind of annoying to be honest, they are really good, and they're just getting better all the time, and they seem to have more time to practice than I do, and they're just so into it.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale shares inspiration behind new cooking show

"I'm terrified for them because I don't really know what that means to have a career in music anymore, and I find it really confusing, and I've been in it for a long time," Rossdale said.

The English musician said being young is about taking chances and putting yourself outside your comfort zone.

"I'm terrified for them because I don't really know what that means to have a career in music anymore, and I find it really confusing, and I've been in it for a long time." — Gavin Rossdale

"I should, as an adult, be looking and going, 'Your choices are crazy. They're not based in reality.' But no, that's not my job. My job is to sort of encourage them to go out into the world, be independent and be strong and get themselves out there," Rossdale said.

A fond memory Rossdale has of his children following their passions is his youngest son, Apollo, sitting down while his dad cooks dinner and belts out five songs.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"It's really, really incredible," Rossdale said.

When it comes to co-parenting, Rossdale doesn't have the secret to success. He told Fox News Digital to "call me" when the secret to successful co-parenting is found.

The musician's latest project, "Dinner with Gavin Rossdale," premiered on Feb. 13 on VIZIO. The cooking show is set in his Los Angeles home and includes stars such as Serena Williams, Common, and Selma Blair dining at Rossdale's table.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale admits he's 'terrified' that his kids are pursuing careers in music

Rossdale personally cooks a three-course meal for his guests while they indulge in conversation.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another A-lister that has dined at Rossdale's table is Brooke Shields. The supermodel's intelligence surprised the star.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She's incredibly smart. I didn't go in there thinking she wasn't incredibly smart. But when you interact with someone, it's whip-smart. It's all in the timing. It's all in the joke. She's very present and for the most famous person in the world, she is incredibly approachable, and I love that," Rossdale said.

"Dinner with Gavin Rossdale" can be watched on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.