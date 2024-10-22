Country star Zach Bryan apologizes to 'anyone I let down' as he announces split from girlfriend

Zach Bryan took responsibility for not being "perfect" in his relationship with his now-ex Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia after confirming on Tuesday that they had broken up.

"Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," the country star, 28, began in a lengthy post on his Instagram Story.

He added, "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

"I am not perfect and never will be," he conceded.

He asked for fans to respect LaPaglia’s privacy, and "if you have it in your heart," his too.

"With everything that I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself," he concluded.

Bryan’s admission came a day after LaPaglia posted a cryptic handwritten note on notebook paper that said: "eventually you’ll find that life goes on, even if you don’t want it to."

The note continued, "The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop. You’ll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck. You’ll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet. Then there will come a morning when you wake and realizes things go on, life isn’t cruel your feet are. The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well."

Following Bryan’s revelation that they had broken up, LaPaglia took to her Instagram Story once again to tell fans she planned on taking a break from social media.

"Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now," she wrote on Tuesday. "Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay."

LaPaglia reiterated she felt "blindsided" in a YouTube video in which she went into more detail, saying she didn't know he was going to post about their breakup.

"I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up," she said in the video. "I had no idea that post was going up. He didn't text me. He didn't call me. I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I'm like, ‘Did my f------ dad die?’ And so I'm like completely blindsided by that."

She added that she had been crying for about five days straight.

She said she couldn't understand how a person could love somebody "so unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn't because you just love them, like you see the good in them" and still "be discarded of in a few days."

LaPaglia said she didn't want to go into detail about the breakup yet because she needed to "heal privately" first.

"I'm gonna be OK, I'm gonna be fine, I'm obviously just really hurt right now," she added.

In July, she posted a carousel of photos of the two of them together, calling him her "person forever."

"A year full of loving harder than I thought I was capable of and laughing louder than any year before," she captioned the post. "You’ve made me appreciate all the things that were always right in front of me. You brought me back home to my family and you’ve helped me love myself again."



She added, "There isn’t a damn thing I wouldn’t do for ya. My person forever. I love you my Zachary."

Bryan also posted a carousel of photos of the two of them for her 25th birthday in June.

"25 years of making people laugh, bringing kindness into rooms, and carrying the weight of everyone around you like it’s easy," he wrote. "you don’t judge on first glances, you have opinions you stick to and you make every passing day warmer no matter the weather.

I love you Brianna, I pray I get to say all this after 25 more."

Bryan and the social media influencer first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards last year and began dating soon after.