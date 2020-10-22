Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood cover 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born’ for his upcoming album, ‘Fun’

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking on a modern classic.

The duo -- one of country music's most famous couples -- have released a cover of the showstopping song "Shallow" from the latest iteration of "A Star Is Born."

The two originally took on the track back in March during a Facebook Live session in which they took requests from fans.

Now, a recorded, streamable version of the song is available via Amazon Music, who has exclusive streaming rights to Brooks' catalog.

"Shallow" was written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, and won a myriad of awards including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and multiple Grammys.

The tune was performed by Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018's "A Star Is Born."

The cover will be included on the 58-year-old Brooks' upcoming album, "Fun," and will also serve as the living legend's next single for country radio, Good Morning America reports.

The singer was also set to host a preview event for the album, but a minor injury put a kibosh on those plans.

Brooks injured his left hand in a farming accident, per GMA.

"I kept trying -- all the way up until showtime -- to play, thinking that it was going to eventually get better...and then finally just had to give in to the fact that I wasn't going to be able to play tonight's show," said the singer in a press release obtained by the outlet. "[I] can't apologize enough to everybody. Thank you for showing up."

The live and interactive event will now take place on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. EST.

Brooks and Yearwood, 56, took to Facebook to apologize further for the cancelation, with Brooks introducing them as "Mr. and Mrs. Yearwood.

"Sorry we have to reschedule to the 26th, Monday, inside studio G, usual time," he said, putting his gloved hand on display. "We'll do the talk shop live then with the queen. And hopefully, everything will be great, we'll be able to play guitar and it'll be good, we'll have fun."

Yearwood chimed in: "If not, I'll have to learn the chords, you don't want that."

"Fun" is set for a Nov. 20 debut.