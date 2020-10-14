Garth Brooks receives Billboard Music Awards 2020 Icon Award, thanks God and ‘love of my life’ Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks received the highest honor at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The man, who many deem “the greatest entertainer in the world,” was presented with the hardware by none other than the performance queen herself, Cher.

“Since his debut album, it seems Garth Brooks has stood at the very top of the music world,” Cher began in her tribute package to the legendary country performer. “Breaking down barriers, topping the charts and redefining the very nature of country music, both in the studio and on stage."

"Along the way, Brooks took country music from the heartland and brought it to all America and then the world with albums and singles that dominated the charts. [Brooks has] 19 No. 1 hits, 17 No. 1 albums, and nine number ones on the Billboard 200 album chart,” Cher added.

“He sold more albums than any solo artist in the U.S. and broke the record held by The Beatles when he became the first artist in music history with seven albums selling 10 million copies each to reach Diamond Award status,” the “Love One Another” songstress continued.

Cher went on to mention Brooks' ninth diamond award, which he received earlier this year.

"Giving us songs that speak to heartache, hope, loss and love. Ones that speak to our yearning to be free and reminding us we all have friends in all types of places. With live performances that mesmerized crowds across the globe, the world has never seen a country star on the concert stage like Garth, and he brings the highest energy and the latest production to every performance," she concluded before introducing Brooks.

Brooks then delivered a performance most fans would expect when he rocked the stage with a medley of “The Thunder Rolls,” before following it up with “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “The River,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “Dive Bar,” “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.”

Brooks also reciprocated the compliments to Cher after his performance.

“Cher, getting to hold the award that you got makes me feel cool -- and cool is never a word I would use to describe me,” he quipped. “If I had to think of one person or one entity, it would be God Almighty, for through him all things are possible.”

Brooks also gave a shout out to "the love of my life," Trisha Yearwood, as well as his three daughters. "I will love you for all my time on this planet," he gushed. "Country Radio, you gave me this! To all those people who fill those stands, thank you! Thank you for my life!"

2020 marks the 30-year anniversary of Brooks’ uber-popular, 17-time platinum album, “No Fences.”