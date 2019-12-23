Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood celebrate Christmas with this 'quiet' tradition

Life is pretty busy for country musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Throw in Yearwood's cooking show and career as a cookbook author and it's no surprise that their lives can be a bit of a whirlwind.

Yearwood, 55, spoke with "Good Morning America" on Monday and revealed that while Thanksgiving is a busy holiday -- the pair hosted what she called a "misfit Thanksgiving" -- they tend to slow down around Christmas.

"I have family in Georgia, and we have family in Oklahoma -- so it's kind of a progressive Christmas where we go to everybody and see everybody," said Yearwood. "It's a lot more quiet."

Brooks, 57, has three daughters from a previous marriage -- Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 23 -- so he and Yearwood make sure to spend time with them.

"The only thing we really do as a family that we have to do is... decorate the tree together," Yearwood said. "Now that they're grown and [are] living in different places, we still make it that the tree doesn't get decorated until we're together. So, it might go up and be bare for a week or two until we can get everybody together, and we'll make sure to do that."

One of her "favorite memories" of the holidays is hosting her friends for a baking blitz each year.

"We have a Christmas cookie party where all my friends come over and bring their recipe for Christmas cookies or dessert that their whole family has made," explained Yearwood.

The Food Network host also dished on what makes her and Brooks' marriage of 14 years still work.

"You have to make it a conscious effort to make sure that you put each other first, and we do that, and sometimes it's not easy," said the "Walkaway Joe" singer. "We have to compromise, and that's really what it's about. We're friends at the end of the day, and we enjoy each other's company and like being together."