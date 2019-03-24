Trisha Yearwood suffered a major wardrobe malfunction onstage while touring with husband Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood has revealed to People that she swore off bodysuits forever after a wardrobe malfunction that happened in front of a massive concert audience.

The incident tool while she was touring with her husband Garth Brooks, and 16,000 fans were in attendance. She was wearing a three-snap bodysuit underneath a skirt, and things didn't go as planned.

“I walk out on stage and I feel one of the snaps pop, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I got two more,'" Yearwood recalls. “I took another step or two, second one snaps. And by the time I get on stage, the third one has snapped.”

Yearwood didn't know what to do, since she could not reach under her skirt to make the fix in front of such a massive crowd. Luckily, her bodysuit stayed relatively in its place for her performance.

“I just did my show and when I left stage I was like, ‘Oh my God, my bodysuit — I’m never wearing another one of these in my life!'” Yearwood says with a laugh.

“I don’t even remember my performance because I was just so worried about my clothes," she adds. "No more bodysuits for me; I’m done with that.”

Yearwood toured with Brooks for three years, from 2014 to 2017, on his massive comeback world tour. They performed over 400 shows and sold more than 6 million tickets.

Yearwood debuted her first studio album in more than a decade this past month. Let's Be Frank celebrates Frank Sinatra's music, with Yearwood putting her own spin on the iconic songs. Yearwood tells People that she has been waiting to make the record for twenty years.

“I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics," she says.