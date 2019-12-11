Garth Brooks shares big news about his future in music

Garth Brooks just shared some big news that directly impacts his fans.

The country singer, 57, announced on Monday that he will extend his "Dive Bar Tour" into the new year.

The musical legend, who won Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Awards in November, shared the exciting update on his weekly Facebook Live "Inside Studio G" series. According to Taste of Country, Brooks launched the tour this year thanks to a partnership with Seagram's 7 Crown. It was planned to be a total of seven shows.

Brooks teamed up with Blake Shelton to help promote the tour with a song titled "Dive Bar." The outlet recalled Brooks hinting at the CMA Awards to pushing for more tour dates in 2020.

It's been quite the year for Brooks, who is recognized as the best-selling solo artist of all time. He spoke to Fox News this month about the A&E special about his life and career titled "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On."

According to the country legend, watching his ex-wife Sandy Mahl, and the three daughters he shares with her, discuss his career over the decades was eye-opening. He especially enjoyed hearing Mahl recall the "personal" soundchecks she was able to accompany him to.

"When you see that footage, when you see those little babies running around soundcheck and you hear that music and you hear how quiet that arena or stadium is, that's when you recognize, holy cow, this is when everything slowed down for her," Brooks said. "That was her prime time. I totally get it now."

Brooks shares daughters August, Allie and Taylor with Mahl.

The star also recently joked about his life after divorcing Mahl and how he found himself living with "three strange women that I did not know" - a nod to his daughters.

Then walked in his longtime friend Trisha Yearwood, who he married in 2005. He recently called himself "lucky" to be wed to his "best friend."