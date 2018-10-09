'Game of Thrones' stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got high, sat in bathtub together while filming

“Game of Thrones” besties Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have a fun post-work ritual.

“We’re kind of like loners on ‘Game of Thrones,’ just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town,” Turner told Vulture at New York Comic Con over the weekend. “We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed.”

She continued, “I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

Turner, 22, and Williams, 21, who play sisters on the hit HBO show, have been friends since they met during auditions.

“I read with other Aryas before, but Maisie was special. We just got on like that,” she said.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” will air on HBO in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.