Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams debuts new look

By | ET Online
Cast member Maisie Williams attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten - RTX29DDX

Cast member Maisie Williams attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten - RTX29DDX

What a change-up, Arya Stark.

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams stepped out at the Serpentine Summer Party in London on Wednesday rocking a dramatically different blueish black hair style, crediting the Neville Hair & Beauty salon on Instagram for the dramatic locks.

WATCH: 'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Isn't Labeling Her Sexuality

A natural brunette, the 19-year-old actress has been teasing her darker style on social media recently, showing off the bold look over the weekend before attending Beyonce's "Formation" World Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

The transformative style is very fitting for Williams, considering the major changes her character underwent this season on the massively popular HBO series, which just wrapped up season 6.

WATCH: 'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Has Best Reaction to Finale's Crazy Death