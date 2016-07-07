'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams debuts new look

What a change-up, Arya Stark.

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams stepped out at the Serpentine Summer Party in London on Wednesday rocking a dramatically different blueish black hair style, crediting the Neville Hair & Beauty salon on Instagram for the dramatic locks.

A natural brunette, the 19-year-old actress has been teasing her darker style on social media recently, showing off the bold look over the weekend before attending Beyonce's "Formation" World Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

The transformative style is very fitting for Williams, considering the major changes her character underwent this season on the massively popular HBO series, which just wrapped up season 6.

