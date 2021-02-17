Expand / Collapse search
Kit Harington
Published

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy

Harington and Leslie met on the set of the hit HBO series

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
The House of Harington has an heir.

"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed a baby boy.

Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth on Tuesday.

"[They are] very, very happy!" she gushed.

No further details were given.

It’s the first child for both the 34-year-old English actor and the 34-year-old Scottish actress. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

The pair announced in September they were expecting a child.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019, in New York City.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report the news of the baby’s arrival after publishing a candid photo of the couple running errands with the baby in London.

U.K.’s Make magazine reported that the couple has been residing in their Tudor manor house in East Anglia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The pair portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning HBO series, which aired from 2011 until 2019. Harington and Leslie first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the two had a brief split before officially confirming the relationship in April 2016.

The couple got engaged in September 2017.

Harington hinted he was ready for fatherhood.

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 3 Seattle Premiere on March 21, 2013, in Seattle, Washington.

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 3 Seattle Premiere on March 21, 2013, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"The most important job I’ll ever have is about to finish," he told InStyle magazine in 2019 ahead of the series finale of "Game of Thrones." 

"Well, not the most," he shared. "Hopefully, I’ll be a father."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

