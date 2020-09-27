Rose Leslie, Kit Harington are expecting their first child

“Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington will soon have a little wildling of their own.

The soon-to-be parents announced they are expecting their first child in Make Magazine – a British luxury fashion magazine.

Leslie, who is featured as the subject of the magazine’s cover story, is shown in a variety of outfits, including a striking red coat, a boxy gray suit, and a black polka dot maternity dress.

The actress and her former “Game of Thrones” co-star sparked dating rumors in 2012 while working on the series as co-stars.

However, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2016 during a red carpet appearance at the Olivier Awards in London, USA Today reported.

Leslie and Harrington got engaged in September 2017 and were married in a Scottish castle in June 2018.

Although Leslie didn’t reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy, it appears that she is several months into her pregnancy based on the photoshoot put together by Make Magazine.

When asked about her experience on the Emmy-winning HBO show, where she notably met her husband, Leslie told the British news outlet that she is grateful for the role she played in.

“It was an incredible experience, and for me – as an actor – it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers,” she said.

Her and Harrington, both 33, were on-screen love interests as Ygritte and Jon Snow until Leslie’s character was killed off in 2014.

More recently, Leslie and Harrington have been enjoying themselves at a Tudor manor they purchased as a “weekend escape,” according to Make Magazine.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup,” she told the outlet. “It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”