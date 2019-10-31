'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke reveals a cast member confessed being the coffee cup culprit

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke says she knows who is behind the infamous coffee cup that made its way into an episode of the series’ final season.

The 33-year-old actress appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday where the host brought up the coffee cup fiasco. The gaffe in occurred in Episode 4 of the final season when a coffee cup appeared in a scene with Clarke’s character, prompting many to blame her for the oversight. However, at long last, the actress revealed that a fellow cast member confessed to the mess up.

“We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene. He pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something," Clarke told the host. "I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!' It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so!”

She continued, “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.'”

Clarke’s claim came after Fallon noted that her co-star, Sophie Turner, previously appeared on the show and accused her of being the coffee cup culprit.

"Let's clear this up," Turner said at the time. "That's in a different episode, and also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I'm gonna just go with, I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit."

However, Turner changed her mind about that accusation during an appearance on “Conan,” where she shifted the blame to Jon Snow actor Kit Harington.

“The coffee cup was where Kit’s chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that," she said at the time. "Kit is lazy, and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved, so this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there either. It was Kit. It was a 100 percent Kit.”

The network has since digitally removed the coffee cup from the scene for future broadcasts and streaming of the episode.