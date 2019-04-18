‘Game of Thrones’ star Isaac Hempstead Wright explains his infamous stare

“Game of Thrones” star Isaac Hempstead Wright has given away a tidbit from the hit HBO series -- but unfortunately, it’s not a spoiler.

The 20-year-old British actor, known for playing Bran Stark, revealed the secret to his infamous stare to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night.

JASON MOMOA SHAVES HIS ICONIC BEARD FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SEVEN YEARS

“I’m getting good at this kind of intense stare, but it’s actually aided by the fact that I’m completely blind when I’m on set,” Hempstead Wright told the late night host.

“I don’t have my glasses and I don’t have contact lenses,” he continued.

Hempstead Wright recalled one instance of his blind stare when he was filming with co-star Sophie Turner.

“I can just remember I was doing one scene in season 7 with Sophie Turner who plays Sansa and she said, ‘Isaac, your stare is like, you’re staring into my soul,’” Hempstead Wright recalled.

He followed up with his quick reply: “I can’t see you, that’s why.”

‘GAME OF THRONES’ AND ‘WESTWORLD’ TEAM WITH ‘SESAME STREET’ TO TEACH CHARACTERS ABOUT RESPECT

Hempstead Wright also told Kimmel about his experience in college, which he had previously spoken to Fox News about as well, at the Season 8 premiere.

“Nobody was nasty or unpleasant. It was just an overwhelming experience,” he previously told Fox News.

“I think I hadn’t quite anticipated just how excited people would be. But obviously it’s the first time most of them have left home, and they’re all excited, and then they see the Three-Eyed Raven somewhere... So it’s like, understandably they got quite excited. It was a strange time, but I’m really glad I did it,” he added.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.