'Game of Thrones' and 'Westworld' team with 'Sesame Street' to teach characters about respect

Sesame Street enlisted some very unlikely help from “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” to teach the world the importance of respecting one another.

In a pair of videos released on Twitter, Elmo and Cookie Monster help some of TV’s most famously feuding pairs find common ground. In the first sketch, Tyrion Lannister of “Game of Thrones” takes jabs at his sister, Cersei, in King’s Landing.

“I only want what’s best for Westeros,” the character played by Peter Dinklage says in the video.

“And I only want for you to not get what you want,” Lena Headey’s character responds.

That’s when “Elmo of Sesame Street” arrives clad in armor to explain that if the duo stop fighting and work together, they’ll be stronger. After minimal convincing, they both agree. While the moment is out of character for everyone involved, it ends on a nice, family-friendly message that’s not often seen on the adult-oriented HBO drama.

The move is part of a push on behalf of “Sesame Street” to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The “Respect Brings Us Together” campaign aims to “highlight the importance of respecting one another, even in disagreement - and even in the case of some of pop culture’s favorite sworn enemies.”

In a separate video, “Westworld” characters Dolores Abernathy and Bernard Lowe, played by Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright respectively, are bickering over the relationship between humans and hosts. Just when it seems like they’re too at odds to agree, Cookie Monster arrives to teach them about respect and, of course, to get them hooked on cookies.

“You two should respect each other and work together,” Cookie Monster says. “Respect is important for everybody People, monsters, even you robot lady!”

The company says it plans to continue rolling out similar efforts as part of the “Respect Brings Us Together” campaign. In addition to the HBO videos, the company released a new song from hip-hop artist Common accompanied by the larger cast of “Sesame Street” Muppets.